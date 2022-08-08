Biomedical equipment specialist selected for warrant officer school

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Beverly Blazi, a noncommissioned officer serving at the U.S. Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Beverly Blazi, a noncommissioned officer serving at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, was recently selected as a candidate for Warrant Officer Candidate School. She will start the program in January 2023. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Beverly Blazi, a noncommissioned officer serving at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, was recently selected as a candidate for Warrant Officer Candidate School.



She will start the program in January 2023.



Blazi, a biomedical equipment specialist, said she knew she wanted to become a warrant officer after serving in her military occupational specialty, or MOS, for about a year and has a strong passion for the profession.



“I’m a 68A biomedical equipment sergeant and proud of what I do,” she said. “I am thrilled and ready for the opportunity that I have been given. I hope to make my leadership proud.



“Warrant officers adapt, achieve results and are critical-thinking technical experts who prioritize mission accomplishment,” Blazi added. “Ever since the first year, I fell in love with it. I knew this is what I wanted to do.”



Blazi has served in the Army for seven years. She said her father is a Navy veteran, who was born in the Philippines and grew up in California.



Past and present leadership have played an important role in Blazi’s development as a 68A medical maintainer, she said, helping to build a foundation for success.



“I could not have been selected for this program without their mentorship,” the 34-year-old mother of two said.



Through warrant officer school, Blazi will work toward a new MOS as a 670A health services maintenance technician, which is the Army’s only warrant officer specializing in medical maintenance. They are responsible for the management and execution of maintenance procedures within the operations of Army medical institutions.



“The 670As are subject-matter experts,” Blazi said. “They provide guidance and technical knowledge to commanders and staff on all issues concerning medical equipment.”



Blazi said she is happy as an NCO and feels she can accomplish even more as a warrant officer.



“I am ready and enthusiastic to accept the challenges and responsibilities of being a health service maintenance technician,” she said. “I have the desire to have a larger impact and deliver exceptional service to our fighting forces.”



Blazi will depart USAMMC-E in January to start WOCS at Fort Rucker, Alabama. Following the six-week course, she will head to San Antonio to attend the Health Service Warrant Officer Basic Course, followed by the Medical Logistics Officer Course.