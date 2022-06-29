Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Training Wing Commanders Call Highlights (June 2022)

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, held a Commander’s Call for 17th TRW personnel at the Powell Event Center, June 27.
    During the Commanders Call, Reilman restated his focus on mental health and resiliency.
    “It is still a national crisis,” Reilman said in reference to mental health. “We cannot say enough about what the operational medical element at the 517th Training Group has done to take care of our Airmen and families. They have improved the intake of patients and giving people the help they need.”
    Reilman said more mental health capability will be coming in 2023. Reilman is also looking to continue to improve resiliency of Airmen and their families alongside their mental health.
    “We are looking at what we can do in the next year to help deliver world class training because that’s what were here to do,” said Reilman. “How we develop the civilians, enlisted and officers we have throughout the wing will build them and help them be more resilient.”
    Reilman welcomed Master Sgt. Jennifer Thurman, 316th Training Squadron strategic curriculum developer, as the guest speaker. Thurman spoke on the threat of China as a strategic competitor.
    “Nature of the adversary is one of the key things we need to understand,” said Thurman. “It is not an intel problem; this is a Department of Defense problem.”
    The history of China and their use of local informatized war, Thurman emphasized how history shows China’s preference for strategic maneuver warfare to rather than wars of attrition.
    In summary, members of the 17th TRW learned about the importance of mental health, resiliency, and the perspective of China on the U.S.

