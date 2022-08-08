SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program Builds Diverse DoD STEM Workforce, Awarding Over 480 New Scholarships

Alexandria, Va. – The Department of Defense (DoD) Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship-for-Service Program welcomed their 2022 scholar cohort on August 1, 2022, accepting over 480 new scholars from across the nation. The newest cohort marks the program’s largest and most diverse with approximately 38% of new awardees identifying as a minority ethnicity or race. Additionally, female scientists and engineers account for 35% of the cohort. 2022 cohort scholars attend one of 211 colleges or universities, with 17% of the cohort attending a historically underserved academic institution.



Awardees are currently pursuing their bachelor’s degree (47%), master’s degree (26%) or a doctoral degree (27%) in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Scholars will gain valuable technical skills and hands-on experience interning at one of over 100 sponsoring facilities which align to personal preferences and DoD technical needs.



“I am very excited to welcome this year’s cohort. As a previous SMART scholar, it is rewarding to watch the evolution of young talent into future leaders for the Department. Expanding the diversity of the Department’s scientists and engineers is fundamental to innovation,” said Brandon Cochenour, Ph.D., SMART Program Manager.



The DoD must continue to recruit, train, and retain a highly skilled and diverse workforce to solve future STEM challenges and remain at the forefront of America’s technical advantage. SMART provides a combined educational and workforce development opportunity for STEM students by offering awardees full tuition, annual stipends, internships, and guaranteed employment with the Department after graduation. Scholars are mentored in critical technology areas and select sponsorship at one of over 200 laboratories or facilities across the Army, Navy, Air Force and larger DoD.



SMART is one of the largest education and workforce initiatives under DoD STEM and the National Defense Education Program (NDEP). DoD STEM is the Department’s comprehensive K-20 STEM education and talent development effort and oversees NDEP. NDEP’s mission addresses technical workforce development and recruitment.



SMART awards over 400 scholarships annually to top STEM students across the nation. Since inception, SMART has awarded over 4,200 scholarships with 91% of scholars completing their DoD service commitment.



Annually, the SMART Program accepts applications from August 1 to December 1. Interested scholars should be pursuing an undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degree in STEM and maintain at least a 3.0 GPA. To apply or learn more about the SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program, visit www.smartscholarship.org.



To learn more about the Department’s comprehensive K-20 STEM education and talent development effort, visit www.dodstem.us.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2022 Date Posted: 08.08.2022 11:11 Story ID: 426763 Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program Builds Diverse DoD STEM Workforce, Awarding Over 480 New Scholarships, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.