CMSAF visits MacDill, empowers Airmen to accelerate change

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. --

On Aug. 3, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass arrived on the flight line here where she was welcomed by the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s new commander, Col. Adam Bingham.



As CMSAF, Bass is the highest-ranking enlisted Airman in the Air Force and serves as a personal advisor to the Chief of Staff and the Secretary of the Air Force on issues such as welfare, readiness, morale, and proper utilization of more than 600,000 Total Force members.



On Aug. 4, Bass held an all-call for members of Team MacDill and the base’s tenant units and toured the base to witness 6th ARW Airmen executing the mission.



Bass spoke about readiness and retaining enlisted members during her address to the wing.



“I’m focused on people, I’m focused on our readiness and I’m focused on culture, because that matters,” Bass said. “There is nothing that is important to you and important to your families that, I promise you, we are not looking at. We have to be thoughtful on how we are going to retain the best, and how we are going to be the Air Force our nation needs when called upon.”



Bass last visited MacDill for the CORONA South summit in June 2021 where she spoke about future policy changes for enlisted and commissioned officer talent management, Total Force structure, and the importance of innovation from junior enlisted members and young company grade officers to accelerate change. Bass reinforced her message from CORONA South during her recent visit.



“Our adversaries pay attention to the things we say and do,” Bass said. “We have got to focus on what our Air Force needs to look like in 2030, 2040 and beyond. I think you are going to see more changes in the next four to six years than I’ve seen in my entire almost 30-year career, and it’s about time.”



After the all-call, Bass stopped by U.S. Special Operations Command, Airman Leadership School and the 6th Maintenance Group to engage with Airmen.



“Chief Bass brought a lot of energy with her to MacDill,” Bingham said. “We are committed to prioritizing the needs of our Airmen and contributing towards accelerating the change she spoke about.”

