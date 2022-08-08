Coast Guard to conduct active shooter training in Sault Ste. Marie Aug. 9



August 8, 2022

Contact: Chief Petty Officer Michael McCallum

(906) 253-2422

Michael.C.McCallum@uscg.mil



SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie will be conducting an active shooter training exercise at the Sector facility on Water Street on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.



The exercise will involve Coast Guard members, civilian role players, and local law enforcement and emergency agencies and will include the use of realistic first aid measures, live police and emergency services responses, and “casualties” that may be visible from the street and adjacent

waterway.



The work is designed to ensure the readiness of Coast Guard personnel in responding to an active shooter event. Questions about the exercise may be directed to Sector Sault Ste. Marie’s Chief of Emergency Management and Force Preparedness, Mr. Steven Keck, at (906) 253-2408.



