Cyber Snapshot

2nd Lt. Jacob Bayne



Hometown: Port Charlotte, Fla.



Military Occupational Specialty/Branch: Military Intelligence (MI) officer



Unit: 2nd Cyber Battalion, Cyber Protection Brigade



Duty Title: Officer in charge of the Intelligence Support Cell



Biographical Sketch: Bayne enlisted in the Army in 2011 as an infantryman, and later reclassified to Civil Affairs. As a staff sergeant, he chose to become an officer via the Army’s Green to Gold program. Under the program, he attended Eastern Illinois University, and in 2021 he earned a commission as a second lieutenant in the Military Intelligence branch. He enjoys going to the beach, running and participating in marathons, skiing and is an avid golfer.



On why he joined the Army:

“Out of high school, I went to college for a year at Florida State. I didn’t feel like I was ready yet. I thought I needed more structure, so I enlisted in the Army. I served four years as Infantry then went Civil Affairs. I always wanted to serve my country. I just didn’t know when the right time would be. When I went Civil Affairs, I wasn’t sure if I was going to stay in. I was at year eight, and my contract was up. I contemplated becoming an officer or getting out. I felt like I had more to offer the Army. I wanted to be an officer because I felt like officers made more of an impact in Soldiers’ lives, and I wanted to be that impact to make the Army a better place.”



On what he would say to others considering Military Intelligence:

“For officers, definitely get experience in a combat arms unit first. My time in the Infantry helped prepare me to be an MI officer. I understand how the tactics work, so if I didn’t serve in the Infantry and Civil Affairs prior, I wouldn’t have an understanding of how they operated. I am a better enabler for my combat arms experience. I’d definitely recommend getting combat arms experience first.”



On what he has found to be fulfilling and challenging during his Army career:

“Commissioning and now being a leader of 10 Soldiers – leading the Intelligence Support Cell in the Cyber Protection Brigade. I come to work every day, facing a new challenge – whether it be with personnel or a new mission. We’re actively engaged every day. There is never a dull moment here; there is always something new to hunt. I really enjoy working here.”



“I was almost med-boarded out of the Army in 2017 due to a bad knee injury. Going Green to Gold was unlikely. I was in a Warrior Transition Unit for a little bit, and they were going to transition me out of the Army. It was difficult because I wanted to become an officer, stay in and continue to serve my country. I kept pushing through it and persevered. I am where I am today because of how much I pushed.”



On what the Intelligence Support Cell (ISC) does:

“We do defensive cyber operations (by searching) for advanced persistent threats (to support) Cyber Protection Teams. It’s a lot of analysis (and) reading reports.”



On being a part of the Cyber Protection Brigade:

“When I first arrived, I had no cyber/computer background at all – none. I had a political science degree. Computers and networks were new to me. I was lost. I started reading right away to understand cyber. It took me about two to three months. What helped me bridge that gap was comparing cyber to any other maneuver element, whether it be infantry or armor. When it comes down to doctrine they are alike. I enjoy the camaraderie – everyone welcomed me with open arms and was willing to help. I enjoy the professionalism of the senior leaders in my battalion; my peers never ridiculed me. They’ve definitely helped me become successful.”

