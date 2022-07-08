Independence Brigade Completes NTC Rotation

BIDDLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Horsham, Pa. – Over 4500 service members with the 56 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28 Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard recently completed their month long National Training Center rotation at Ft Irwin, Calif., June 16 to July 15.

The Independence Brigade spent the last 13 months preparing for NTC, which is significantly fewer training days than a typical rotation preparation.

“Having only 13 months to prepare for the largest training exercise the military offers was less than ideal, however, I’ve never seen these Soldiers shy away from a challenge or fail to exceed expectations,” said Capt. Natasha Ingram, Commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56 SBCT. Ingram went on to say, “I am proud to be one of the more than 4500 service members that participated in NTC 22.08 and humbled to command one of the finest companies in the U.S. Army.

Typical NTC rotation preparations include eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC), field training exercises, communications exercises, company gunnery ranges and other brigade lever exercises, which routinely take 2 whole training years. The Independence Brigade was given just over a year missing some of these key training events.

“We were assigned to the rotation ahead of schedule, which reduced our training and planning time, but the brigade overcame all obstacles and greatly improved our lethality and overall readiness during the rotation, said Col. Jon Farr, Commander, 56 Stryker Brigade Combat Team. “NTC is truly the capstone training event for Brigade Combat Teams, and 56 SBCT was fortunate to have this opportunity,” added Farr.

National Training Center, more commonly referred to as “NTC” or “The Box,” has a reputation among service members. A vigorous, high-intensity multifunctional exercise NTC is the pinnacle of all training exercises. Not only are you faced with real-world scenarios but a high-speed, well-trained opposing force. NTC will force leaders at all echelons to make deliberate decisions they would face on real-world deployments.

Pvt. 1st class David Weiner, a medic from the 1st Battalion, 112 Infantry Regiment, 56 SBCT says, “The lessons learned from my leadership will give me the tools to be successful in years to come.” Weiner added, “NTC was hard and frustratingly difficult at times but trusting your leaders and staying positive allows you to succeed.”

Throughout NTC, units will find themselves in the heart of the Mojave Desert battling 100 degree temperatures, several urban settings, and role playing citizens taking on parts such as governmental leaders, law enforcement, villagers, insurgents, media, and enemy forces. Faced with these challenges units at all levels will rely heavily on all members within their organization to execute their specific duties with precision

“There were some challenges in maintenance and command post operations that caught us off guard, but our Soldiers rose to the occasion and approached unexpected situations with a positive attitude and willingness to learn,” said Farr.





The Independence Brigade is arguably one of the busiest brigades in the nation. In addition to this year’s NTC rotation over the past two years they have worked in support of law enforcement during civil unrest, lead the effort in Washington D.C. during the 2020 inauguration, and provided vaccinations, facilities, meals, and other essentials during the height of the COVID pandemic. Given the magnitude of an NTC rotation, although merely a training exercise, it still demands a paramount level of planning, logistical support, and execution in order to be successful.

“I am approaching the 3-year mark in command, and this rotation is among the top 3 highlights of my time in the Independence Brigade,” said Farr. “The Soldiers and Airmen of the Independence Brigade exceeded all of my expectations. We ask a lot of our Citizen Soldiers, and they never fail to deliver.”

The 56 SBCT is now preparing for several task force rotations over the next few years; NTC 22.08 has paved the way for the Independence Brigade to be successful with any mission they face.

“I am in awe of everything our Soldiers have achieved. I hope that the men and women of the Independence Brigade leave Fort Irwin with a sense of pride and accomplishment in moving over 4500 Soldiers and their equipment across the country, building combat power, fighting a tough enemy under extremely austere conditions for 14 days, then returning all of us back home,” concluded Farr.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2022 Date Posted: 08.08.2022