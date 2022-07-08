Leaders from South Korea, Japan learn about APS-4’s role during contingency operations

CAMP CARROLL, South Korea -- Eighth Army conducted an Army Prepositioned Stock-4 tabletop exercise and terrain walk here, July 26.



The all-day event, coordinated by the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade and hosted by the Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia, attracted key leaders from throughout South Korea and Japan.



The event provided newly arrived personnel with an overview of APS-4 operations and discussed the follow-on actions required to build combat power. The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command was also an integral part of the TTX and provided an overview of fuel and ammunition operations. The United States Army Medical Materiel Agency, responsible for the APS-4 class VIII stocks, also provided an overview of their issue process and the group walked through their warehouse facilities to experience the complexity of their mission. Finally, Material Support Command-Korea conducted a rail load operations demonstration in support of onward movement, and walk-throughs of their Theater Authorized Stockage List Warehouse and the Heavy Equipment Division to highlight their maintenance support capabilities.



“The reason it was vital to conduct this TTX is due to the short-tour time of most personnel in Korea, especially the military,” said Capt. Chris Benson, current operations officer-in-charge, S-3 Operations, 403rd AFSB. “The APS-4 mission is extremely important to any potential conflict in the area, so it is crucial that key leaders who must help execute the wartime mission know and understand this process, as well as how we all integrate with each other to simultaneously evacuate personnel while building combat power in the region. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine and activation of our teammates at APS-2 [in Europe] provide context on how we need to all be ready at a moment’s notice.”



During the morning portion of the event, participants received capability and operations briefings on the 403rd AFSB, AFSBn-NEA, APS-4, the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center – Korea. The briefings focused on how each organization supports the Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, & Integration of military forces coming into the area. The morning concluded with an orientation walk through of the APS-4 issue grid and other APS-4 facilities.



The afternoon session consisted of on-site briefings and orientation walk-throughs at multiple key logistical nodes from U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea sites and USAMMC-K.



“This was a good event. It was a good opportunity for people, especially people new to the peninsula, to learn about APS-4 and the APS-4 issue process,” said Col. Lisa Rennard, commander, 403rd AFSB. “This is something we should do every year.”



To view and download more photos of the event (and other 403rd AFSB events), go to the 403rd AFSB Flickr Album Page at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/afsb403d/albums

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2022 Date Posted: 08.07.2022 23:28 Story ID: 426741 Location: CAMP CARROLL, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leaders from South Korea, Japan learn about APS-4’s role during contingency operations, by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.