181st IW opens Airmen Resiliency Center with ribbon-cutting ceremony

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Dianne Pirog 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. (Aug. 7, 2022) – The 181st Intelligence Wing revealed its new Airmen Resiliency Center, or ARC, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 7.

    The ARC, the first of its kind at Hulman Field, is equipped with many amenities to assist with four areas of resilience: mental, social, physical and spiritual.

    The ARC was a vision of Margaret Amos, the 181st Airman and Family Readiness Program manager.

    “I’m hoping this brings a sense of community and family,” said Amos. “We have our family family and our community family, but we also have our military family. It opens up the doors for resources as a helping entity.”

    Not only does the ARC provide resources and entertainment to decompress from a stressful work day, it can also be used as a comfortable meeting environment for wing organizations like the Junior Enlisted Council or Holiday Party Committee.

    Amos said the AFRP plans to install a bulletin board for when Airmen have ideas to make the space more tailored to their wants and needs.

    She also thanked the 181st IW leadership for their support.

    “We couldn’t have done this without the leadership here,” said Amos. “When I suggested an ARC a few years ago they supported me 100 percent. The progress took time but it’s here now, and we look forward to the Airmen utilizing the space.”

    Amenities included are:

    – a ping pong table;
    – a pool table;
    – a foosball table;
    – video game consoles;
    – a coffee bar;
    – board games;
    – a library;
    – adult coloring books;
    – couches and tables;
    – vending machines; and
    – a television.

    Future amenities, such as computers meant for personal use and massage chairs, are also under consideration.

    The ARC is located in Building 3 and will be open and available to all wing members and their dependents 24/7.

