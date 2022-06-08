MDNG Provides Command and Control Support for Northern Strike

GRAYLING, Mich. – Northern Strike 22-2, the largest National Guard Bureau-sponsored military exercise, is scheduled to occur across Northern Michigan's National All-Domain Warfighting Center Aug. 6-20, 2022.



Col. Richard Ferguson, commander of the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, will lead approximately 100 Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers tasked to provide Joint All-Domain Command and Control over the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion from the Tennessee Army National Guard, the 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion from the Florida Army National Guard and the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167 from Jacksonville, North Carolina during the exercise.



"I would put this staff against any other staff in the army," said Ferguson. "It's that good, we're that lethal, and we're operating at a level that's going to be awesome."

The 29th CAB comprises highly trained professionals in operations, logistics, planning, communications, and other specialties that will work together in a joint, multi-component, multinational environment to ensure they can fight and win in an expeditionary environment against a near-peer adversary.



Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers join approximately 7,400 participants from 18 states and 4 coalition countries as part of this exercise.



For more information, please visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/NorthernStrike22.

