Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Holds Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Training

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Holds Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Training

    Photo By Margaret Algarin | 220726-N-DH168-1001 NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Lean Six Sigma Program held the Command’s...... read more read more

    BAHRAIN

    08.07.2022

    Story by Margaret Algarin 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    The NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Lean Six Sigma Program held the Command’s first Green Belt Training class since 2020. Mrs. Jacqueline Adams, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Command CPI Champion, along with guest Mr. Bryan Pilgrim, NAVSUP Master Black Belt, facilitated Green Belt Training and CPI Sponsor Training from 24 July – 04 Aug.

    The Green Belt course is essential for personnel to understanding Continuous Performance Improvement (CPI) concepts and gain the knowledge to implement future CPI projects in their respective departments. Five of the ten participants in the Green Belt Training were from NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and the other personnel were from various commands on NSA Bahrain.

    “I look forward to all of the amazing improvement work that is going to be accomplished over the course of the next few months by our motivated attendees,” Mrs. Adams stated.

    Over the course of two weeks, Mrs. Adams and Mr. Pilgrim not only conducted Green Belt Training, but also led CPI Sponsor Training for FLC Bahrain Supervisors. Departmental leaders identified improvement projects in their areas to increase effectiveness and efficiency to their work flow processes.

    “It is a pleasure to work with Mrs. Adams and the NAVSUP FLC Bahrain team. They are so enthusiastic and dedicated to serving their customers. From a CPI perspective, leadership is always highly supportive of CPI methodologies and incorporating the concepts in their everyday lives,” said Mr. Pilgrim.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2022
    Date Posted: 08.07.2022 06:35
    Story ID: 426714
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Holds Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Training, by Margaret Algarin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Holds Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP
    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT