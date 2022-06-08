Gen. Michael Langley becomes the Marine Corps' first black four-star general

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley was promoted to the rank of general on Aug. 6, 2022 in a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington.



Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger promoted Langley, who became the first Black Marine to be promoted to general.



"43 years we go from our first African American general to now our first - I think leading to many more - four-star African American generals," said Berger, paying homage to Lt. Gen. Frank E. Peterson Jr.



Langley was joined by friends and family at the ceremony, including his father Willie C. Langley, who is a proud Air Force veteran. Gen. Langley repeatedly talked about his father as his greatest mentor.



"My daddy told me to aim high, so I aimed as high as I could and found the few and the proud,” said Gen. Langley, a comment which was met with laughter amongst the crowd, most of whom were Marines.



Langley was born in Shreveport, Louisiana and grew up on a variety of military bases as a child before settling in Texas. He graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington and commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 1985. Langley has served in the Marine Corps for 37 years, and saw his promotion as a sign to others that Marine Corps service rewards those who work hard to achieve their goals.



"The milestone and what it means to the Corps is quite essential. Not because the mark in history, but what it will affect going forward, especially for those younger across society that want to aspire and look at the Marine Corps as an opportunity," said Gen. Langley.



Photos and videos of the ceremony may be viewed at the links here:



Video B-roll: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/853315/



Photo Gallery: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7356299/



