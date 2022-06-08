163d Maintenance Group Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Master Sgt. Julianne Showalter | U.S. Air Force Col. Amee Howard, commander for the 163d Maintenance Group (MXG),...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Julianne Showalter | U.S. Air Force Col. Amee Howard, commander for the 163d Maintenance Group (MXG), California Air National Guard, addresses Airmen within the unit after her Assumption of Command at March Air Reserve Base, California, August 6, 2022. Howard is the first female 163d MXG commander and previously commanded the 452d Maintenance Group bringing a wealth of experience to her new role. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Julianne Showalter) see less | View Image Page

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. — Members of the 163d Attack Wing welcomed U.S. Air Force Col. Amee Howard as the commander of 163d Maintenance Group, California Air National Guard, during an Assumption of Command ceremony August 6, 2022.



“Col. Howard is going to take us further into the future, and after hearing her speech today, I’m pumped,” said Capt. Renee Miller, 163d Maintenance Operations Flight.



Having previously commanded the 452d Maintenance Group, Howard brings that wealth of knowledge with her in this new role.



“I developed so much more as a leader while in the largest Air Mobility Wing in the Air Force Reserve Command and in a pandemic too. I learned a lot about leading a team, especially in a resource constraint environment. It’s not about me, but it’s about empowering and inspiring the team,” said Howard.



Howard has joined the 163d Maintenance Group as they successfully leveraged the use of Multi-Capable Airman concepts and the MQ-9 Reaper’s autonomous capabilities to showcase the indispensability of the platform against near-peer adversaries.



”I feel like this is the perfect place for me at this point in my career. I’m very excited,” said Howard



Maintenance career fields have historically been male dominant, but Howard is an example of how that has changed. She is leading the way as the first female commander of the 163d Maintenance Group.



“I don’t see gender roles anymore in our career field, but I feel like she will help pave the way to break barriers no matter who you are,” said Miller.



In addition to being ‘a first’, Howard is also only the third woman to attain the rank of Colonel within the Wing’s history.



“I haven’t had people in the military look at me differently because I’m a woman. I have always felt valued because of what I bring to the table. It’s cool to be the first, but it’s amazing that now people just see that I’m the right person for the job and nothing else,” said Howard.