Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth Holds Change of Command, Retirement Ceremony

FORT WORTH, Texas (Aug. 5, 2022) – Commander, Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth (REDCOM FW) held a change of command and retirement ceremony, Aug. 5, onboard Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.



Capt. Albert C. Seeman assumed command of REDCOM FW, responsible for the mobilization readiness of more than 7,300 Reserve Sailors across seven states, from Capt. Mark A. Hofmann, who officially retired after more than 30 years of honorable service as a naval officer and aviator.



Hofmann led REDCOM FW, its 19 Navy Reserve Centers (NRC), and 320 Reserve units, comprising a total of 7,812 Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR), Selected Reserve, and civilian personnel from August 2020 to August 2022. As the REDCOM FW Commander, Hofmann increased overall Navy mobilization capacity and redundancy, mitigating risk to service and nation during a time of heightened geostrategic competition. More than 721 of the Region’s Reserve Sailors mobilized under his command in support of operational commanders worldwide.



“To each of my skippers: I gave you all general principles. I didn’t give you a detailed checklist on how to do your jobs. And, you have built at your commands, the kind of cultures I expected you to build. You’ve built cultures that both ensured we got the mission done, but also unlocked potential in our people. It gave them the opportunity to grow. We were able to do that because of all of your great leadership. So, thank you all so much,” said Hofmann.



Rear Adm. Micheal Steffen, Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, who served as the presiding officer for the ceremony expressed his gratitude to the families in attendance, and the Sailors of REDCOM FW.



“Thanks so much to the Hofmann and Seeman families, and thanks to the REDCOM Fort Worth and NRC staffs for all you do in support of the mission. It really is a team effort,” said Steffen.



“Mark and I have known each other for a while,” Steffen continued. “You’re getting ready to ride off into the sunset and you’ve had such an impressive career. You started off at Penn State. You flew helicopters in Guam, then transitioned to fixed-wing, and then into leadership roles, commanding two NRCs. Then out to EUCOM [United States European Command] where you served two overseas tours, and you did an Iraq IA [Individual Augmentee]. It says a lot about you and your character, to go through all of that, to remain positive, and do the best that you absolutely can, which I know you did throughout your career. So, from the bottom of my heart, I appreciate you for all of your hard work and dedication to the Navy and our Nation throughout your long and distinguished career.”



Hofmann thanked Steffen and all in attendance during his remarks. He also took the opportunity to recognize and give special thanks to retired Command Master Chief Darrin Lowe, who served alongside him in leading the REDCOM FW Region.



“For those of you who are not from Texas, one of the worst things you can say about someone here is ‘he’s all hat and no cattle.’ What that means is that it’s all appearances, there’s no substance. But, this guy is the absolute best illustration of ‘all cattle and no hat.’ In fact, he’s so no hat, that he left here recently without a ceremony and without drawing any attention to himself because that’s just not who he is. But, that concluded 29 years of service, four command master chief tours including two region tours, and one ship underway tour. That is pretty amazing service, and it deserves to be recognized. So, to Darrin, I appreciate your service and I appreciate what you did for this Navy and this Nation for 29 years,” said Hofmann.



After the official reading of orders, Steffen and all others in attendance welcomed the new REDCOM FW commander, Capt. Seeman, who had his own message to Hofmann and those in attendance.



“Mark, congratulations on a very successful tour. You’ve done a fantastic job with the staff here, and I couldn’t ask for a better turnover,” said Seeman. “Region commanding officers and REDCOM staff, thank you for the warm welcome. I’m looking forward to working with all of you and tackling these challenges that lie ahead of us. It’s a great time to be a part of the Navy Reserve and I’m truly blessed to be entrusted here with you all.”



Seeman, is a native of Baltimore, Maryland. Upon graduation from the United States Naval Academy in 1997, he accepted a commission as a surface warfare officer and attended division officer school in Newport, Rhode Island. After several initial sea tours, Seeman earned a Master of Science degree in Information Systems Management from the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, CA and a Master of Arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2022 Date Posted: 08.06.2022 13:53 Story ID: 426701 Location: TX, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth Holds Change of Command, Retirement Ceremony, by PO1 Lawrence Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.