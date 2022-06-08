Farragut Deploys with George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) deployed as part of the

George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) from Naval Station Mayport, Florida,

Aug. 6.

This is a routine deployment for Farragut and the first after a dry-dock maintenance period in

2021. Farragut returned to operational capability in summer of 2021 and has completed a

rigorous training cycle, including a visit from the Congressional Board of Inspection and Survey.

“We are looking forward to getting underway and supporting our strike group and NATO Allies

while representing our country,” said Cmdr. Nicholas Gurley, commanding officer of Farragut.

“Our Sailors have put in a lot of hard work and effort over these last few months to make sure we

are prepared for deployment, and it really shows.”

Farragut is a multi-mission capable vessel with the ability to conduct air defense, anti-submarine

warfare and surface warfare. Farragut’s crew is trained and equipped to support any mission that

CSG-10 requires.

Additionally, Combat Element (CEL) 2 from the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike

Squadron (HSM) 46 is embarked aboard Farragut to operate the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter,

giving additional airborne warfighting capability.

The GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat

capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security.

They are committed to maritime safety and security, ensuring free access to sea lanes and

deterring aggression.

The strike group is comprised of the CSG-10 staff, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George

H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26 staff and

units, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). More than

6,000 Sailors are part of the George H.W. Bush CSG, which is capable of carrying out a wide

variety of missions around the globe.

Along with Farragut, the ships of DESRON 26 within the GHWBCSG are USS Nitze (DDG 94),

currently on an independent deployment, USS Truxtun (DDG 103), and USS Delbert D. Black

(DDG 119), which departed Naval Station Mayport earlier this week.

The squadrons of CVW-7 embarked aboard George H.W. Bush are the “Jolly Rogers” of Strike

Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, the “Pukin Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Sidewinders” of VFA-86, and

the “Nighthawks” of VFA-136 based in Lemoore, Calif.; the “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne

Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121 and the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat

Squadron (HSC) 5 based in Norfolk; the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140

based in Whidbey Island, Wash.; and the “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 based in Jacksonville, Fla.



For more information about CSG-10, visit its Facebook (www.facebook.com/csg10) and

LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/carrier-strike-group-ten). For more information about Farragut,

visit its Facebook (www.facebook.com/ussfarragut).

