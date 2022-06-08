Farragut Deploys with George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220806-N-KY668-1009 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2022)

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) deployed as part of the
    George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) from Naval Station Mayport, Florida,
    Aug. 6.
    This is a routine deployment for Farragut and the first after a dry-dock maintenance period in
    2021. Farragut returned to operational capability in summer of 2021 and has completed a
    rigorous training cycle, including a visit from the Congressional Board of Inspection and Survey.
    “We are looking forward to getting underway and supporting our strike group and NATO Allies
    while representing our country,” said Cmdr. Nicholas Gurley, commanding officer of Farragut.
    “Our Sailors have put in a lot of hard work and effort over these last few months to make sure we
    are prepared for deployment, and it really shows.”
    Farragut is a multi-mission capable vessel with the ability to conduct air defense, anti-submarine
    warfare and surface warfare. Farragut’s crew is trained and equipped to support any mission that
    CSG-10 requires.
    Additionally, Combat Element (CEL) 2 from the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike
    Squadron (HSM) 46 is embarked aboard Farragut to operate the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter,
    giving additional airborne warfighting capability.
    The GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat
    capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security.
    They are committed to maritime safety and security, ensuring free access to sea lanes and
    deterring aggression.
    The strike group is comprised of the CSG-10 staff, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George
    H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26 staff and
    units, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). More than
    6,000 Sailors are part of the George H.W. Bush CSG, which is capable of carrying out a wide
    variety of missions around the globe.
    Along with Farragut, the ships of DESRON 26 within the GHWBCSG are USS Nitze (DDG 94),
    currently on an independent deployment, USS Truxtun (DDG 103), and USS Delbert D. Black
    (DDG 119), which departed Naval Station Mayport earlier this week.
    The squadrons of CVW-7 embarked aboard George H.W. Bush are the “Jolly Rogers” of Strike
    Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, the “Pukin Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Sidewinders” of VFA-86, and
    the “Nighthawks” of VFA-136 based in Lemoore, Calif.; the “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne
    Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121 and the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat
    Squadron (HSC) 5 based in Norfolk; the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140
    based in Whidbey Island, Wash.; and the “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 based in Jacksonville, Fla.

    For more information about CSG-10, visit its Facebook (www.facebook.com/csg10) and
    LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/carrier-strike-group-ten). For more information about Farragut,
    visit its Facebook (www.facebook.com/ussfarragut).

