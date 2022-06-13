Teaching each other means bettering each other

Photo By Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Adams, a fireteam member assigned to the 378th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Adams, a fireteam member assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, watch U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Hurricane simulate breaching and clearing a room, in Al-Kharj, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 12, 2022. During the immersion, Adams taught two breach and clear courses. The immersion gave U.S. Army, RSLF and USAF service members the opportunity to learn from each other and grow their capabilities together. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer) see less | View Image Page

The 1st Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment of Task Force Hurricane, composed of Florida Army National Guard Soldiers, knowing the value of outside information in military applications, asked for a few Air Force Defenders to instruct a couple of platoon immersion courses.



Task Force Hurricane’s platoon immersions are small unit infantry tactics and movements integrated with the Royal Saudi Land Force at Al-Kharj, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Building upon prior immersions, fireteam members assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, who work closely with the task force’s Bravo Company in providing security at Prince Sultan Air Base, were invited to attend and share their knowledge.



Of the eight Airmen who participated, Tech. Sgt. Michael Adams stepped up to instruct two building breach and clear courses.



“Just because we’re infantry doesn’t mean we’re the best at everything,” said U.S. Army Capt. Oscar Perez, the officer in charge of the theater security cooperation with Task Force Hurricane. “I’m not exactly sure what sergeant Adam’s background is but I know he’s passionate about close combat training and that he's good at it. He's also a very good instructor, who takes his time to explain things and breaks it down the way it should be.”



What Perez didn’t know was that Adams, like the soldiers of Task Force Hurricane, isn't an active-duty service member. He is a traditional reservist with the 943rd Security Forces Squadron out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. With plenty of hands-on close-quarter combat knowledge and training to pull from.



“In the civilian world I'm a Deputy U.S. Marshal, a team leader on the Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force in Arizona and a tactical training officer for the Marshal service,” said Adams. “I'm required to go to our academy at least twice a year and teach our new deputies room clearing, building clearing, vehicle dynamics and vehicle CQB.”



For the training, Adams started his course with the basics of what to look for upon approaching a door, such as which way the door opens. The ways of stacking up on a door and the fluid yet united motion of breaching and clearing.



He also explained the priorities of room clearing; priority one-armed individuals, priority two - unarmed individuals, priority three - any open doors inside the room and priority four - any closed doors in the room.



“Our guys picked up some good things from him and I think he picked up some good things from us, and that was the point,” said Perez. “It’s not about who knows more or who’s the best at it. We all have separate sets of skills, but once you learn my skills and I learn your skills, we’re all together better.”



While teaching, Adams was shown how the RSLF conducts room clearing and breaching as well as the way the U.S. Army does it.



“The way they apply things is based on the fundamentals of speed, surprise, and violence of action,” said Adams. “In civilian law enforcement, you can’t apply the violence of action fundamental, because you're there to help people. In the military, it's completely acceptable. If you're going to clear that building, it's for a specific purpose and it's in a wartime setting. It opened my eyes to what that specific function means.”



The immersion allowed U.S. Army, RSLF, and USAF service members to learn from each other and grow their capabilities together. It was further expanded upon by the outside military knowledge brought to the courses by the reservists and guardsmen.



It was a true example of how to integrate the total force concept with forging steadfast partnerships around the world.