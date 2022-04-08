673d POL enables world wide reach

RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 is underway, continuing to strengthen bonds and improve interoperability between international allies and home station units.



The Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants Flight from 673rd Logistic Readiness Squadron, keep iron in the sky by supporting any aircraft that lands at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.



Through POL’s 80 personnel flight, they can perform over 24,000 transactions and fill 42 million gallons of fuel annually. During exercises like Red Flag, POL works with the Royal Australian Air Force, including the commonwealth’s F-35A’s, C-130J’s, and E-7A Wedgetail.



“The shop here is used to supporting other entities and helping out. It picks up a little bit here and there, but everyone is used to these high tempos anyway, so it doesn't really change our game plan too much,” said Tech Sgt. Jordan Laughlin, 673 LRS Fuels Service Center section chief. “After years of practice and process improvements, we are able to support whatever comes our way. The Defense Logistics Agency has made it so all POL has to do is get the information, from there we are able to support whatever comes our way.”



Because of the strict guidelines set by the DLA, POL is able to put gas in any airframe present and future that follows the DLA’s regulations.



“Whatever comes onto the flightline we can help out if they have a DLA fuels agreement,” said Staff Sgt. Alaric Bruce 51st LRS fuels distribution operator “With the R-11 fuel truck we can go from empty to full on most fighters within minutes”



POL flights force-wide enable the safe and successful completion of all aerial refueling missions, extending the range so that aircraft can fly globally.



To understand the scope of their operations tempo, the POL flight serviced 95 total aircraft including five Royal Australian Air Force aircraft in one day. The role POL provides in Red Flag 22-3 allows KC-46A Pegasus, and KC-135R Stratotanker aerial refuelers to keep jets in the sky to bring the fight across the globe at a moment's notice.

