Photo Essay: Army UH-60 Black Hawk crews support summer training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew operates a Black Hawk on July 26, 2022, at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew operates a Black Hawk on July 26, 2022, at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis., during a training mission. Several Black Hawk crews and helicopters operated from the airport during July to support a myriad of training events at Fort McCoy, including for the 78th Training Division's Warrior Exercise 78-22-02. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crews operate Black Hawks on July 26, 2022, at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis., during training missions.



Several Black Hawk crews and helicopters operated from the airport during July 2022 to support a myriad of training events at Fort McCoy, including for the 78th Training Division's Warrior Exercise.



The 78th Training Division conducted Warrior Exercise 78-22-02 from July 16-30, 2022 at Fort McCoy in order to build warfighter collective readiness and prepare units to execute mission in support of Unified Land Operations.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



