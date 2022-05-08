CSAF visits Travis Air Force Base

Photo By Senior Airman Alexander Merchak | U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., speaks with Airmen at an all-call...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alexander Merchak | U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., speaks with Airmen at an all-call during his stop at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 4, 2022. Brown stopped by “The Gateway to the West” on his way to visit bases throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operations to help reinforce the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., visited Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 4, 2022.



Brown stopped by “The Gateway to the West” on his way to visit bases throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operations to help reinforce the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



During the visit, Brown had the opportunity to address Team Travis Airmen at an all-call.



“I appreciate what you do for the United States Air Force, being the ‘Gateway to the West’ and all the things you have done for Operation Allies Welcome,” said Brown. “The things you did for Project Ohana, to take care of those effected by Red Hill…Thank you so much for what you all do.”



Brown went over how the climate of conflict has changed throughout his Air Force career.



“I really got an impression that we needed to write some change because we're not in the Middle East anymore as far as where our focus should be, and that's why I pushed out ‘Accelerate Change or Lose’.”





He recognized star performers from various units across the base and answered questions about leadership, childcare and possible future conflicts.



Brown will continue his tour with scheduled base visits at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Andersen AFB, Guam; Kadena Air Base, Japan; Kunsan and Osan ABs, Republic of Korea; and Eielson AFB, Alaska.