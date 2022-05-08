CSAF visits Travis Air Force Base

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., visited Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 4, 2022.

    Brown stopped by “The Gateway to the West” on his way to visit bases throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operations to help reinforce the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    During the visit, Brown had the opportunity to address Team Travis Airmen at an all-call.

    “I appreciate what you do for the United States Air Force, being the ‘Gateway to the West’ and all the things you have done for Operation Allies Welcome,” said Brown. “The things you did for Project Ohana, to take care of those effected by Red Hill…Thank you so much for what you all do.”

    Brown went over how the climate of conflict has changed throughout his Air Force career.

    “I really got an impression that we needed to write some change because we're not in the Middle East anymore as far as where our focus should be, and that's why I pushed out ‘Accelerate Change or Lose’.”


    He recognized star performers from various units across the base and answered questions about leadership, childcare and possible future conflicts.

    Brown will continue his tour with scheduled base visits at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Andersen AFB, Guam; Kadena Air Base, Japan; Kunsan and Osan ABs, Republic of Korea; and Eielson AFB, Alaska.

