Touch-A-Truck: Ground transportation supports community

Guardsmen from the 141st Air Refueling Wing joined the City of Liberty Lake and the Liberty Lake Municipal Library for their fourth annual Touch a Truck event July 15 at Orchard Park in Liberty Lake.



Cars lined the streets throughout the neighborhood as far as the eye could see just to attend this free event. More than two dozen static display vehicles were on hand for event-goers with many getting the chance to sit behind the wheel, honk horns and just play around with the numerous levers and gadgets around the vehicles. New to the event this year was the 141st Air Refueling Wing. The Logistics Readiness Squadron, along with the 141st Civil Engineer Squadron and the 242nd Combat Communications Squadron manned various heavy-duty machinery used in the general maintenance of Fairchild Air Force Base allowing children and adults a chance to explore and “play” with military equipment.



Master Sgt. Evan Jacobus, noncommissioned officer-in-charge of ground transportation with the 141st LRS, spearheaded the wing’s effort to participate in the event and coordinated with the various units on base.



“These are always great, fun events for families to come out and check out the different vehicles we have,” Jacobus said. “It’s so important that we get out to the local community so they can see what we do and what we’re all about.”



The 141st ARW showcased a 20-ton wrecker tow truck, a dump truck, and a light medium tactical vehicle. The event also included local police and fire vehicles, specialty machinery equipment, and public utility and maintenance rigs



“I love this job and it gives me the chance to show off what the Washington Air National Guard does,” Jacobus said. “The community gets to be involved in what we’re doing and seeing the excitement, especially with kids, is so much fun.”



In addition to the static displays, there were inflatable bouncy houses, a mini petting zoo, snow cones and food.

