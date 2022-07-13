NMTSC Hosts NPC Leaders for Fleet Engagement

SAN ANTONIO (July 13, 2022) – The fleet engagement team at Navy Personnel Command (NPC) in Millington, Tenn. visited Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC) at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, July 7-8.

The purpose of the visit was to educate Sailors on detailing, community management, and placement processes while providing an opportunity for in-person detailing for Sailors in their detailing window.

“We are here at NMTSC as part of the fleet engagement team,” said Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman George Fricke, a hospital corpsman (HM) detailer at NPC. “It gives us a direct connection to commands across the fleet to explain the detailing process and show how it works. It also provides an opportunity for us to receive feedback on the detailing process directly from the Sailors, face to face.”

During the visit, the fleet engagement team met with senior enlisted leaders at NMTSC to discuss ways to improve current processes in detailing staff members to and from the command. The team also had the opportunity to speak with stakeholders in the command to include the manpower and command career counselor teams to discuss ways to increase opportunities for hospital corpsmen “A” and “C” school students. Staff members had the opportunity to attend briefs and schedule one-on-one discussions with the detailers.

“The detailing briefs were very informative,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Francesco DeRitis, lead instructor for the Biomedical Equipment Technician Program at the Medical Education and Training Campus. “This is my eighth time going through a permanent change of station (PCS) move, and I learned a lot from the presentations. I wish I had gotten a brief like this years ago.”

Both staff members and detailers said they preferred in-person engagements to create more opportunities for individual needs to be met.

“I prefer face-to-face detailing, if possible,” said Fricke. “It creates a more personal connection. Being a detailer is a very personal job because it determines not only the future of a Sailor’s career, but also their family’s future. We want to educate the Sailors as much as possible so they can have realistic expectations about what their options are when the time comes for them to start looking at orders.”

The HM rating has more than 40 specialized schools or programs, making it one of the most diverse rates in the Navy. Each specialty is uniquely detailed to best meet the operational needs of the Navy.

“It’s easier for Sailors to understand these circumstances when we can show them, and they can see how all the pieces fit together,” said Fricke. “It is a lot easier to educate when you’re sitting next to someone than attempting to do via email. We are excited that we get to go out and educate Sailors at different commands across the fleet and give their leadership the tools they need to continue the education process after we leave.”

Enlisted Community Managers (ECMs) and detailing staff work together to make sure the Navy’s needs are met with Sailors who are best suited for a particular job. The detailing staff serve as advocates for individual Sailors, while ECMs are advocates for the Navy to ensure the Navy remains operationally ready and relevant.

“I’m really glad I got to talk face to face with the detailer,” said DeRitis. “It’s an opportunity not a lot of Sailors have, and it was nice to get the chance. I learned so much from the meeting even though the outcome wasn’t exactly what I wanted. Senior chief Fricke did a really good job of explaining the process.”

In a rapidly changing Navy, education on the Navy’s newest programs is key to keeping Sailors mission ready. To learn more about the enlisted detailing process, please visit https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Detailing/Enlisted/

NMTSC is the Navy component command providing administrative and operational control over Navy staff and students assigned to the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) and other medical programs in the San Antonio area.

Join the conversation with NMTSC online at www.facebook.com/NMTSCFSH/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2022 Date Posted: 08.05.2022 17:11 Story ID: 426676 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMTSC Hosts NPC Leaders for Fleet Engagement, by PO3 Cheyenne Geletka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.