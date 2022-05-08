New DTRA building wins ‘Best Design Award’

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) recently won the Merit Award as Best Design 2022 from the Society of American Military Engineers. The significance of the award is to highlight sustainable and environmental designs throughout the Air Force. While garnering a major win throughout the agency, DTRA also has a major milestone of a new building being completed in Fall of 2023.



“We really pretty much started from zero,” said Jerry Perry, design principal for Jacobs. “We had lots of conversations about the security requirements of the facility, but also just the desire to make this a really nice space for people to work in.”



DTRA currently operates in six different buildings across Kirtland making collaboration between departments difficult and inefficient. Following the completion of the facility, personnel from three of the current buildings will consolidate into the new location creating a “campus like” environment that will ease movement between the remaining structures.



“It has been a challenge to meet the Information Technology (IT) and security requirements with the old infrastructure,” said Dr. Gary Hook, DTRA Enabling Capabilities Department Chief and Site Chief. “The new complex enables DTRA to utilize the most advanced IT tools to support collaborative in-person meetings throughout the facility, and virtual meetings in a secure environment.”



In 2018 after an economic analysis, the Army Corps of Engineers recommended that DTRA went with the military construction process (MILCON).



“We started looking at options for these buildings early on,” Collins said. “Rather than spending a lot of money on remodeling facilities, it was a more efficient use of funds to go through the MILCON process, which typically takes five years and also involves Congress’ approval.”



DTRA is essential in countering and deterring emerging adversarial threats. This new facility, once completed, will increase efficiency and capability in support of the U.S. Air Force and international partners.



“I think this really sets a new standard for Kirtland Air Force Base,” Collins said. “This is going to be the smartest, the most technologically advanced building that Kirtland Air Force Base has, and I think it will be a cornerstone building for years to come for future MILCON projects.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2022 Date Posted: 08.05.2022 Story ID: 426673 Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US by A1C Spencer Kanar