Cal Guard Chaplain reflects on the Army Chaplain Corps Anniversary

SACRAMENTO, Calif.- “The Army Chaplain Corps has a great lineage of bringing light to Soldiers and families in some of their darkest moments. As I reflect on the lineage and impact that chaplain’s past and present have had it is my honor to continue to serve as an Army Chaplain,” said Chaplain (1Lt.) Desmond Robbins, from Cal Guard’s 579th Engineer Battalion.



The Corps observes their 247th anniversary on July 29, 2022, with a prolific history: adding chaplains to the ranks just a month after the creation of the Army itself and almost a year before the birth of our nation in 1776. Since that time, chaplains have been included in every campaign fought.



“Chaplains are the military's best kept secret,” said Robbins. “I couldn't imagine how much more situations the military would have to handle if Chaplains were not present.” Army Chaplains provide a holistic approach to a person’s daily life and routines, doing so by putting the needs of others ahead of their own.



Eleven years ago, Robbins joined the National Guard and has served with the Cal Guard for the last 6 years. His original motivation was to earn college tuition and he did so while working as a motor transport operator. After becoming a Lutheran civilian pastor, he traded his wrench in for a bible in both the military and civilian worlds.



His favorite part of serving is being able to build relationships with his Soldiers and their families. He also likes to help Soldiers find their balance in military and civilian life. His most memorable mission occurred during the Cal Guard’s support of civil unrest during the summer of 2020.



Robbins feels he was able to bridge the gap between diverse cultures and views. “Through conversations, we are being able to provide care and peace to persons who felt frustrated, unheard, and unwanted. This mission enabled me to advise command, help Soldiers, and impact my community,” said Robbins.



While Robbins serves as a military chaplain, he is also the full-time community pastor at the Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Sacramento’s Arden Arcade neighborhood.



“My love for God and people inspired me to not only serve as a civilian pastor, but also provide religious care and support to Soldiers and their families. In addition, the military has provided so many opportunities regarding career advancement, leadership development, and service,” said Robbins.



Robbins, a native Nebraskan, is married to his high school sweetheart, Judea Robbins. They have three kids: Carlisle age 7, Zaiden age 6, and Quinn is 1 year old. “Without the support of my wife, I wouldn’t be able to serve Soldiers and their families,” said Robbins.

