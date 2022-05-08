It’s Back-To-School Time for Fort Riley and USD 475

Schools on Fort Riley are operated by Geary County Unified School District 475. August 16 is the first half-day of school for elementary, 6th- & 9th-grade students as well as new students in any grade. Returning students in grades 7, 8, 10, 11 & 12 start with a full day August 17. Early Childhood and Kindergarten students will start with a full day on August 19.



Enrollment

State law requires that students entering kindergarten must be five years old on or before August 31. First-grade students must be six years old on or before August 31 or have attended an accredited kindergarten.



Students who will return to the same school on Fort Riley that they attended last year can go online at www.usd475.org/online-enrollment and follow the detailed instructions.



If the student attended a USD 475 school in the past, withdrew, and is now returning, they will need to enroll as a new student. If the same email address associated with the previous Family Access account is used, users will need to reactivate that account. They will still need to use the new student online enrollment link.



Apart from students entering sixth or ninth grade, if the student is attending a school other than the one they attended last year, they need to register as a new student. For returning USD 475 students beginning middle school or high school, use the returning student online registration link for the school your child will transition into for the coming school year.



Some activity fees will need to be paid at the time of enrollment. You can find more information regarding these fees at http://www.usd475.org/handbooks-and-supplies/.



Applications for free and reduced meals can be completed online or paper copies can be filled out and dropped off at the child’s school.



Changes to a child’s emergency contact information will need to be done at the student’s school office. For returning students, check the information in Family Access/Skyward online account to ensure it is up to date.



New Student Enrollment

Activity fees may be included at the time of enrollment or during the school year. Refer to the student/family handbook which can be downloaded at http://www.usd475.org/handbooks-and-supplies/ for more information.



Child Nutrition packets, including applications for free and reduced meals, are mailed out in July and can be completed online. Paper packets should be filled out and returned to your child’s school.



A Child Health Assessment for children ages eight and younger must be completed within 12 months prior or within 90 days after school entry. This also applies to preschool children entering school for the first time. A link to the form is at http://www.usd475.org/online-enrollment/ and click on Child Health Assessment.



Proof of identity is required in the form of a birth certificate.



Students will also need to present grade cards and certified transcripts, which will assist in their placement in the appropriate classes.



Sports participation and physicals

An annual physical exam is required by Kansas State High School Activities Association for student participation in interscholastic activities. This exam must be completed prior to the first day of practice and not before May 1 of the previous school year. Forms can be obtained at the main offices of the Junction City Middle School, Fort Riley Middle School, or Junction City High School, or https://web.usd475.org/enrollment/Shared%20Documents/KSHSAA_Physical.pdf.



Required Immunizations

Any student entering Geary County Schools for the first time must present certification from a licensed physician that they have received all immunizations as required by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Under Kansas state law, no student is permitted to attend school until they have received the required and most recent appropriate immunizations in all required series.



According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the following immunizations are required:



Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis or DTaP/Tdap: Five doses required with the fifth dose not required if the 4th dose was administered at age 4 years or older.



Hepatitis A: Two doses are required.



Hepatitis B: Three doses are required.



Measles, Mumps, and Rubella MMR): Two doses required before kindergarten.

Meningococcal-Serogroup, A,C,W,Y (MenACWY): Two doses are required. Doses should be given at the entry to 7th grade (11-12 years) and 11th grade (16-18 years). For children 16-18 years with no previous MenACWY, only one dose is required.



Poliomyelitis or IPV/OPV: Four doses required. Three doses are acceptable if the 3rd dose was given after 4 years of age and at least 6 months after dose 2.



Varicella or chickenpox: Two doses are required.



For more details on required immunizations visit www.kdheks.gov/324/immunization-requirements



School boundaries

Parents of students eligible for busing must complete the student transportation section at http://www.usd475.org/transportation/. Exceptional Student Services Division students are transported as required by their student Individual Education Plan (IEP) or by a Section 504 Team.



Visit www.infofinderi.com/ifi/?cid=GCS5UARNEGCL and type in the child’s home address. The correct school will appear along with the bus route information. For questions, please contact the transportation department at 785-717-4000.



Supply lists

Each school and grade has its own supply list. To find the list for a specific school follow the link at http://www.usd475.org/handbooks-and-supplies/



Contacts

The school liaison for Fort Riley families is Sandy Johnson. She can be reached at 785-240-3261.



Open house dates and times for on-post schools

Ware Elementary

Open House

August 11, 2022

5:00 – 6:00 PM



Fort Riley Elementary

Open House

August 15, 2022

4:00 – 5:30 PM



Morris Hill Elementary

Open House

August 15, 2022

4:00 – 5:30 PM



Seitz Elementary

Open House

August 25, 2022

4:00 – 6:00 PM



Fort Riley Middle School (FRMS)

Open House

August 15, 2022

3:10 – 7:10 PM



School Support Services provides Army school-aged youth with educational opportunities, resources, and information necessary to achieve academic success. A branch of child & Youth Services (CYS), School Support Services features School Liaison Officers (SLOs), who help schools, installations and Families work together for student achievement. Wherever your student attends school, the SLO can be your helpful resource. Learn more at https://riley.armymwr.com/categories/cys-services.

