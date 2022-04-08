NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Martin Edmonds relieved Capt. Julie Treanor as commanding officer of NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk in a ceremony August 4 at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center in downtown Norfolk.



NAVSUP Commander and 49th Chief of Supply Corps Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos presided over the event. In his remarks, he thanked Treanor for her work supporting the command’s mission partners.



“Over the last two years, Julie and the entire FLC team made NAVSUP’s presence felt throughout the Navy,” said Stamatopoulos. “You led your team through the COVID-19 pandemic with no disruptions to the fleet, maximizing personnel safety while meeting all mission requirements”



During her time as commanding officer, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk was awarded the Department of the Navy Human Resources and Equal Opportunity Community Award, the Regional Supply Offices at Norfolk, Oceana and Patuxent River earned the “Blue E” award and the Oceana Fuels Division was selected as the American Petroleum Institute’s Department of the Navy Retail Fuel Activity of the Year, among other accolades.



In her remarks, Treanor spoke about the resiliency and commitment demonstrated by the men and women of NAVSUP FLC Norfolk over the last two years, meeting all challenges head on.



“I am incredibly proud of what the outstanding professionals of NAVSUP FLC Norfolk were able to achieve. Not only did we meet all expectations but we exceeded all expectations,” she said. “Through teamwork we achieved more things in less time than I believe any of us thought possible.



Her next assignment will be in the Ordinance and Logistics Operations Division, N41, Office of the Secretary of Defense.



Edmonds’ previous assignment was as the Chief of Staff in the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Financial Operations. In his remarks, Edmonds spoke of the importance of trust and how he will work to earn and maintain it throughout the team.



“We will face challenges and at all times I will listen and I will work with you,” he said. “Not only is this my promise to you, it is also the ordered steps in how I will lead and together we will carry the load.”



NAVSUP FLC Norfolk is the largest of eight globally-positioned commands that provide the full range of solutions for logistics, business and support services to our mission partners. The more than 1800 Sailors, civilians and contractors that make up NAVSUP FLC Norfolk support operations at 37 sites across three regions.

