Serving the Nation two ways, you can do it all with the Corps of Engineers

Photo By Andre Hampton | U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. and USACE Buffalo District Emergency Management Specialist Amory Schwartz during a recent deployment to the Middle East in support of her reserve unit's Emergency Management mission. (U.S. Army photo by Amory Schwartz)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has always provided its employees with the support they need to accomplish their many endeavors that help to reach personal and professional success.



The Corps of Engineers employees many teammates who have volunteered to serve their country in every branch of the military, and when they receive the call to serve the Nation in this capacity, the Buffalo District does everything possible so they can focus on serving the country to the best of their ability. “Joining the military was one of my best decisions,” said Amory Schwartz. “The ability to further my education and take a leadership role gives me a tremendous sense of pride. I’m also proud to work in the Buffalo District where I have the confidence that my civilian job isn’t in jeopardy while I’m deployed. This truly allows me to focus on my mission.”



U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Amory Schwartz recently returned from her second deployment to the Middle East and like many service members she left her family, friends and job as an Emergency Management Specialist at the Buffalo District. As the non-commissioned officer in charge, she provided her expertise in emergency management for training at the installation.



In this heightened role Master Sgt. Schwartz performed joint training with multi-national forces in the area of Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear (CBRN) response, emergency operations as well as emergency support functions to keep everyone prepared if there was a real-world threat. In addition, she conducted the base orientation training to inform, train and brief incoming units on the conditions of the base, body armor and what the variety of alarms and sounds meant that they would hear throughout their time while deployed.



While serving her country in the Middle East, Master Sgt. Schwartz’s position at the Buffalo District was held until she returned but covered by fellow teammates who had some emergency management experience.



“USACE has supported me in each of my deployments. Working in the Buffalo District, I’ve received direct support with my deployments as well as anytime I’m called for drill or other events that might arise requiring me to put on the uniform. They are very supportive when it comes to military service,” said Amory.



Happy to have her back after a successful deployment but not rushing her to start work immediately, the Buffalo District has provided Amory additional time and resources needed to make the transition back to civilian life as easy as possible. “USACE and Buffalo District support our employees who are called to military service, deploying away from their families to be placed in harm’s way, said Phil Stitzinger, Amory’s supervisor and Buffalo District Emergency Manager.” “Similarly, our deployed employees support our organization by providing immeasurable experience and unique skill sets gained in the field, enhancing the organization’s innovation and capabilities.”



The Buffalo District is extremely proud of its citizen soldiers and provides them the support they need so they can focus on completing the mission and make it home safely.



With teammates who deploy regularly both on the civilian and military side, USACE is familiar with making accommodations and working with each unique situation to ensure each person returns to work ready to continue Building Strong.