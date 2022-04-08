Taking the Stings Out of Summer Fun

By Konrad E. Hayashi, MD, MPH & TM

Fort Stewart Installation Department of Public Health

Commentary



Bees, with more than 25,000 species, have a critical role in nature, as well as commerce. They are responsible not just for honey, their winter food, but for pollinating food crops, as well as flowers.



Wasps and hornets are also important as they hunt down aphids, caterpillars, and other pests that destroy plants and flowers -- including crops.



Epidemiology



For many a bee, hornet, or wasp sting is just unpleasant; but for others, it can be fatal. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note more than 1,100 people were stung from 2000 to2017; For about 62 people per year, it was fatal. The CDC notes, at https://wonder.cdc.gov/ucd-icd10.html, the majority of deaths, about 80%, were males. While estimates vary, the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology estimates that insect sting allergies (includes fire ants, etc.) affect five percent of the population.



Severe Cases



Sting reactions can range from mild reactions to severe.



Bees can only sting once, but hornets and wasps can repeatedly. A sting’s usual effect is pain, swelling and redness around the strike area. Sometimes more swelling will develop over a day, or two. The pain may take a couple of hours to resolve.



More severe reaction can involve hives, a lot of itching, difficulty breathing, throat and tongue swelling, rapid pulse, a drop in blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and even a change or loss of consciousness- Anaphylactic shock.



Treatment and Response



If you’re attacked by a bee, wasp, or hornet, run inside or, if can’t do that, go toward a shaded area. You want to get away from where the bee was, and where more bees could congregate. Don’t swat at them as that can stimulate them to sting, and you’re spending your energy in the same area, not in running away. Jumping into water may not work as some bees will hover above the surface, waiting.



If you are stung by a bee, and you can see the stinger, remove the stinger using tweezers, your fingernails, or even the edge of a credit card.



Wash the affected area with soap and water to decrease risk of infection.



If you’re stung on an arm or leg, elevate it to decrease throbbing / swelling, and apply ice as soon as you can, which will reduce pain, swelling and inflammation.



When I was first in scouting we were taught to put half, or even full-strength ammonia onto the sting site. That seemed to neutralize at least some of the venom. I was pleasantly surprised just how quickly it worked.



Taking an antihistamine (e.g., Benadryl) can help, as can ibuprofen, and applying calamine lotion or hydrocortisone cream.



Avoid scratching the site to avoid chance of infection.



According to the CDC.gov, individuals who know they are allergic to stings and insect bites, should carry an epinephrine autoinjectors in areas there may be bees, wasps, or hornets. They should also familiarize family members and coworkers. Remember, autoinjectors expire and should be kept out of extreme temperatures. Avoid storing them in your vehicle glove compartment. You should also consider wearing a medical alert bracelet.





Prevention



Besides the obvious recommendation of avoiding flying, stinging insects; there are some other precautions.



The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) recommends wearing lighter color clothing that covers the body, as well avoiding perfumed soaps, deodorants, and shampoos, cologne, or perfumes. Staying away from flowering plants (where flying insects look for nectar), any discarded food, also decreases risk.



For anyone who had a severe reaction, with or without anaphylaxis, your primary care manager may refer you to an allergist to confirm allergies, and potentially start you on desensitizing immunotherapy (allergy shots). That can greatly reduce, or eliminate risk of life-threatening reactions to future stings.



We need bees, wasps, and hornets; but treat them with a healthy level of respect and be prepared.

