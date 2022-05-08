Fleet Readiness Center Southeast engineers support STEM by judging local science fairs

Photo By Ashley Lombardo | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 13, 2022) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) engineers...... read more read more Photo By Ashley Lombardo | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 13, 2022) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) engineers (from right to left: Jason Mysliwiec, Katie Holland, Justin Haslam, Elizabeth Nealin, Connor Borgmeier, Elijah Lamppin, Stephanie Legg and Dylan Gobatan) supported local STEM by volunteering to judge two community science fairs. They helped evaluate and award participants with the Defense Acquisition University (DAU) Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Awards. see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A team of engineers from Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) recently volunteered to judge two local science fairs, Clay County Science Fair and Northeast Florida Regional Science and Engineering Fair.



An FRCSE team of volunteer judges, including Katie Holland, Elizabeth Nealin, Elijah Lamppin, Dylan Gobaton, Jason Mysliwiec, Justin Haslam, Conner Borgmeier, Stephanie Legg and Lawrence Phung, joined other local professionals from around the community to evaluate the contestants in a variety of STEM areas.



Together, they also judged the special Defense Acquisition University (DAU) Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Awards in both the junior and senior categories. The STEM categories ranged from engineering, physics and robotics to chemistry, computer and environmental sciences and more.



The DAU award is a joint honor between the Defense Acquisition University and NAVAIR. DAU provides the plaques and monetary awards, and NAVAIR provides the judges. Winners are selected based on criteria consistent with applicability to Naval aviation as well as depth, research and theory in their area of study.



“The award was granted to a student that the judges deemed had a project that was most related to the mission of NAVAIR, aviation, and the Navy,” said Katie Holland, a mechanical engineer at FRCSE. “We chose projects that were well-executed, thorough, exciting, innovative and related to the current and future work of NAVAIR.”



The winners of the DAU NAVAIR Award in the junior division were Nadir Kaser from Green Cove Springs Junior High for his project on rechargeable versus non-rechargeable batteries, and Christ the King Middle School’s Stephen Dornier and his project on the effects of a five-pound weight on epoxy, polyester and UV cure resin.



The senior division award winners were Isabela Robert from Fleming Island High for coating effects of 3D printed models for tensile strength, and Emma Lee and Eric Lee from the Science Club Association for their project on simulating astronautic information transfer through the implementation of optical laser technology.



All award winners received a plaque and gift card.



“As technology becomes increasingly intertwined with our daily lives, our society is becoming more and more dependent on scientists and engineers to bring us the advances we need to build a better future for our children and ourselves,” said Anthony Petrizzo, FRCSE FST Lead Engineer. “That’s why these types of volunteer opportunities are vital to the future of STEM.”



Both Clay and Northeast Florida science fair committees expressed gratitude for FRCSE participation and DAU sponsorship of awards.



“The level of professionalism, intellect and academic understanding of the project they were presenting, and what they were able to do within just one year working on that particular subject just blew me out of the water,” Holland said. “It makes me excited for our future and for the rest of the children in America that have the rest of their careers -- the rest of their lives -- to make something possible.”



