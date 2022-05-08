AO1 Thomas Recruiter in the Spotlight

Everyone, let me introduce you to Aviation Ordnanceman 1st class (AW/SW) Ladarious Thomas, a native of Memphis, Tn.



AO1 Thomas enlisted in the Navy in 2008 to leave a bad environment where he's from and wanted to show himself that he could be successful in his own way.



Prior to being a recruiter in NTAG Nashville's Division 5's Navy Recruiting Station Bartlett, he came from aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) homeported in Bremerton, Wa.



When up for orders, Thomas decided to become recruiting because he believes that he has the personality for recruiting. As an AO, not has he only done his primary job, but has also OJT in other careers letting him experience a variety of Navy rates. With all that knowledge of Navy rates, he wanted to bring that to city where he is from and show the community what he has done for himself and what then Navy can help you accomplish.



Thomas has been recruiting for a year now and when asked what is the best part of recruiting, this is his response, "At the end of the day, you are making men and women's lives better. The accolades, contracts, and appointments mean nothing. For me it's waiting to see the fruits of Future Sailors and the success the attain."



Recruiting as a whole is a challenge. When a win is there, take it. "You have to overcome adversity in this role," said Thomas. "Even if I don't write a contract, at least I can say I did the necessary things to attain the mission, and that is Phone Powering!"



As we stated in the beginning, AO1 is Memphis, Tn born and raised. Being able to recruit from the neighborhoods and areas gives a sense of nostalgia. "I get to relive a lot of my high school days in a sense. I get to walk the same hallways I did when I was in high school recruiting the same kids as I was," said Thomas.



Right now, AO1 Thomas' goal is to convert through the Navy's conversion package to Navy Career Counselor. His long term goal is to retire from the Navy at 20 years in a nice home in Florida.



One thing that AO1 wanted to mention was that recruiting give him and his family balance. Recruiting is tough and everyone is aware and understands balance is key to helping everyone.

