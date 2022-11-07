71st EOD Group host first ever HR university

Courtesy Photo | More than 30 human resources specialists participated in the 71st Ordnance Group (EOD)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | More than 30 human resources specialists participated in the 71st Ordnance Group (EOD) HR University, held at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 11-12, 2022. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colorado – More than 30 human resources specialists participated in the 71st Ordnance Group (EOD) HR University, held at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 11-12, 2022.



Maj. Daniel Alberts, 71st EOD S-1 officer in charge, stated that the HR University is a two-day course that teaches a variety of HR core competencies focusing on unique requirements for the unit.



“This event consolidated our distributed Adjutant General (AG) Professionals to coach them all on their HR tasks, but specifically highlight areas like demo pay, contingency contract administration services (CCA), special duty assignment pay (SDAP), and explosive ordnance disposal badge processing, administrative actions quite unique to our formation,” said Alberts.



The Army is changing to best employ its personnel to most effectively achieve America’s national security requirements. 71st EOD Group AG officers and noncommissioned officers manage functions from the HR life-cycle while continuously aiming to provide innovative solutions to optimize EOD personnel readiness.



The university was also a time to receive mentorship from Lt. Col. Jamie Henderson and Sgt Maj. Braulio Jarquin, the 4th Infantry Division G-1 team, and Sgt. 1st Class Raul Delgado, the adjutant general talent management skill level three branch noncommissioned officer.



“It was a great opportunity to receive professional development and receive the latest guidance from the post’s senior AG officer and noncommissioned officer and from a representative from the Army enterprise level,” said Alberts.



The AG Corps is dedicated to taking care of Soldiers and manning the Army to enhance unit readiness to fight and win wars. Providing HR support to such a diverse organization requires HR professionals to be agile, innovative, collaborative, and most importantly an expert.



In addition, the 71st Ordnance Group (EOD) HR Professionals conducted the AG Crucible, a rigorous six-event physical fitness team challenge that stressed the importance of teamwork and comradery.



The event concluded with recognition of some of the finest HR professionals as nominated by each battalion. Spc. Willie Ouyang , 3rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), Spc. Rey Odad, 79th Ordnance Battalion (EOD), and Spc. Kaylin Mounmanivong of the 242D Ordnance Battalion (EOD), as they all received a group-level coin and recognition from Col. Michael Schoonover, 71st EOD Group commander. Also recognized was Cpl. Athena Mendoza, assigned with Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, for providing a briefing to her peers on civilian clothing allowances and special duty assignment pay. She plays an integral part to ensure the Group S-1 section provides the best human resource service support to the Soldiers of the 71st EOD Group.



“The university was just one step closer to ensuring the unit’s HR Professionals are prepared as we adapt to support the Army's modernization efforts and was a moment in our busy schedules to pause for a moment to stress the importance of networking, sharing best practices, and lessons learned,” said Alberts.