Patrol Squadron Nine Participates in BALTOPS 2022 from Nordholz, Germany

Patrol Squadron Nine (VP-9) had the honor and distinction of representing the U.S. Martime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force (MPRF) while participating in the 51st Baltic Operations (BALTOPS 2022) at Nordholz, Germany. BALTOPS is one of the largest North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) exercises conducted annually in the European Theater. According to Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO), this 13 day exercise held from June 5, 2022 through June 17, 2022 featured 47 ships, 89 aircraft, and 7,000 personnel in the Baltic Sea, encompassing 16 NATO allies and partner nations. BALTOPS serves as a unique training opportunity to strengthen NATO’s response to threats, assess the readiness and cohesion of our strategic relationships, and test the allied ability to handle complex and ever-changing joint operations.



Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Atakturk, VP-9’s Officer in Charge (OIC) during the exercise, jumped at the opportunity to work with Germany, the maritime patrol host nation, and foster the already robust U.S.-German relationship. With proximity and access to both the Baltic and North Sea, Nordholz is a strategically important NATO airbase in northern Germany. It is also home to the German MPRF Marinefliegergeschwaders Three and Five (Naval Air Wings Three and Five) flying the venerable, but aging, P-3C Orion. This visit from the Golden Eagles of VP-9 not only represents the first allied forces Germany has hosted since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic back in 2019, but is also the first time the Boeing P-8A Poseidon has visited since the Germany Navy’s announcement of their intent to purchase this state of the art aircraft. Germany will be the eighth nation to purchase the modified 737-800 and join the ranks of the United States, Australia, India, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.



Seeking to hit the ground running upon arrival of their first P-8 in 2024, the Germans took special interest in learning how to support the operational requirements of the aircraft and the U.S. Navy enthusiastically delivered. Upon arrival at Nordholz, Germany on June 7, 2022, the Golden Eagles hosted a static display for the German Naval leadership. Notably Vice Adm. Frank Lenski, Commander in Chief of the German Fleet, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, and his staff greeted the Golden Eagles on the ramp and learned about the future of their naval aviation program. A total of five static displays were hosted for groups ranging from German P-3C aircrew to the Nordholz Fire and Rescue Command. “From ground service handling, to mission support, to air traffic control, our hosting allies from Nordholz were top-notch professionals. I cannot wait to see the German Navy operating alongside NATO allies in the versatile P-8 in the near future,” stated Lt. Cmdr. Atakturk.



VP-9 took part in daily MPRF flights supporting BALTOPS 2022 with their sister squadron from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Patrol Squadron Forty Six (VP-46), the German P-3Cs, and the French Atlantique aircraft. Anti-submarine, anti-surface, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and maritime mining missions were executed from Germany, Iceland, and Sweden. The Golden Eagles hosted German pilots, flight officers, and aircrew on each of their flights, demonstrating the new tools and capabilities the P-8 will provide. Patrol Plane Commander, Lt. Jack Partlow mentioned, “BALTOPS 2022 was an incredible ‘erfahrung’ (German for experience), both by being able to meet and interact with our German hosts in Nordholz, Germany and also having successful and rewarding flights across the Baltic area of operation.”



Commanded by Cmdr. James J. Donchez, and based out of NAS Whidbey Island, Washington, the 279 Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron Nine (VP-9) are currently deployed to the Sixth Fleet AOR and operate the P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

