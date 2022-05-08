USS Colorado (SSN 788) holds change of command ceremony

GROTON, Connecticut – Cmdr. Garth W. Storz turned command of USS Colorado (SSN 788) over to Cmdr. David R. Beam in a traditional change of command ceremony held Friday, Aug. 5, pierside at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.



Vice Adm. William Merz, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Plans and Strategy, was the guest speaker at the event. Merz served as the commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Memphis (SSN 691) when Storz was aboard as a junior officer.



Merz called Storz “the vital organ and personified spirit” of both Memphis and Colorado. He lauded Storz’ “infectiously positive attitude” and said he loves the sea, his submarine and his shipmates.



Storz “sets a high bar for others to follow,” said Merz.



Under Storz, the Virginia-class fast attack submarine Colorado completed a nearly seven-month deployment in March and earned Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 4’s top 2021 awards for excellence in cybersecurity and navigation, as well as the squadron’s coveted Battle “E” award, recognizing overall mission readiness and effectiveness.



“The crew of USS Colorado under Cmdr. Storz’ steady hand maintained the gold standard of U.S. Navy submarining,” said Capt. John Stafford, commander of SUBRON 4. “USS Colorado was the first submarine to deploy after I arrived at Squadron 4 last year and they executed their incredibly important mission to perfection, earning my Battle ‘E’ for exemplary work.



“It has been a true pleasure to work with Cmdr. Storz,” he continued. “His track record for success is second to none and I know he will continue to do the best of things for our Navy and country. And I welcome Cmdr. Beam aboard one of America’s finest submarines – he has the full support of my team as he looks to guide USS Colorado into its next chapter.”



Following deployment, Storz led a group from the crew of USS Colorado on a public outreach visit to the sub’s namesake state, where his team delivered a presentation on Navy submarines to the public in Denver and met community leaders in multiple cities and towns.



With the successful completion of his command tour, Storz is transitioning to a position with the Joint Staff in Washington, D.C.



“Today marks an incredible moment in my naval career. For the last two and a half years this crew has given their all to ensure that good ship Colorado continues to perform at the highest standards,” said Storz, a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado. “Words cannot describe how amazing it has been to be a commanding officer of a submarine, but I could not have not done it without the support of my family, friends, and the amazing crew of the Colorado. I look forward to watching the Colorado move forward and continue to be a dominating presence in the deep.”



USS Colorado was commissioned in 2018 as the 15th ship in the class and fifth in the redesigned Block III of the class. SSN 788 is the fourth U.S. Navy ship named for the Centennial State, and the first since the battleship USS Colorado was decommissioned in 1947. The submarine is more than 377 feet long and can displace nearly 7,900 tons.



“I am extremely honored to be taking command of USS Colorado,” said Beam. “Command at sea is the pinnacle of a true naval officer’s career; and I am privileged to be joining what I believe to be the best crew on the best boat in the most powerful maritime fighting force on the planet.”



Merz said the success of a commanding officer can be gauged by the careers of his crew members, and he called on Beam to develop Sailors and junior officers to be future leaders of the Submarine Force.



“Today’s the day you wear the star of command that burdens our great commanders,” Merz said.



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2022 Date Posted: 08.05.2022 11:06 Story ID: 426606 Location: GROTON, CT, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Colorado (SSN 788) holds change of command ceremony, by LT Seth Koenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.