NAS JRB Fort Worth Joins Cities Nationwide for ‘America’s Night Out Against Crime’

U.S. Navy story by MC2 Kryzentia Richards



Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB) Fort Worth hosted local first responders and military families for the 39th annual National Night Out August 2, 2022.



According to the National Night Out website, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.



“It is important to host this event because it builds local police-community relationships and trust within neighborhoods and local police,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Zachary Mullin, NAS JRB Fort Worth Security Force crime prevention officer. “This event will help to familiarize the local community with the different police departments and agencies that are available to and able to help and support them.”



The community event included various entities from NAS JRB Fort Worth as well as local law enforcement agencies including representation from White Settlement, Mansfield, Westover Hills, Fort Worth, Tarrant County, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Office of Special Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Prisons, 301st Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Lockheed Martin.



“After a two-year-long pause MA1 Mullin organized and coordinated with adjacent civilian law enforcement agencies to host our first National Night Out since the onset of COVID-19, allowing our Navy Security Force an opportunity to collaborate with our civilian counterparts and build lasting relationships,” said Installation Security Officer Lt. Jose Ramirez.



The event activities included local food vendors, face painting, McGruff the Crime Dog, multiple informational booths and displays, a nonlethal weapons demonstration and a military working dog demonstration.



Founded in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out brings together law enforcement agencies, first responders, crime prevention associations, neighborhood watch groups and other community organizations. The association says more than 38 million people in 16,000 communities participate annually.

