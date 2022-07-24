Chaplains Unite at Sea

Life at sea can be difficult, filled with uncertainty and challenging days. The schedule can be ever-changing, bringing stress and concern to Sailors and their families. Luckily, Chaplains are embarked on U.S. Navy ships across the globe, ready to support and encourage everyone from the most junior Sailor to most senior Officer in church services, counseling or just to be a listening ear.



Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Elias Paulk is embarked on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), deployed to the Sixth Fleet area of operations. Forrest Sherman is serving as the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict.



“It’s an honor to be able to serve alongside some of the hardest working Sailors in the Fleet,” said Lt. Cmdr. Elias Paulk. “My role as a Chaplain allows me to be there for Sailors through prayer and Bible study, through the celebration of church services and as a brother-in-arms.”



Throughout the deployment, Forrest Sherman has been able to integrate and operate with many NATO allies and partners, as well as the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG). Chaplain Lt. Rene Pellessier, a Roman Catholic chaplain embarked on USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), was able to spend the afternoon aboard Forrest Sherman and celebrated a Roman Catholic mass with the ship’s crew. Coordinating personnel transfers at sea is no small task, but when a small window of opportunity presented itself, Truman, Forrest Sherman, and Destroyer Squadron 28 leadership prioritized the chaplain’s movement via helicopter.



“It was a pleasure and a welcomed opportunity to have Chaplain Pellessier aboard from Harry S. Truman,” said Cmdr. Lawrence Heyworth IV, commanding officer of Forrest Sherman. “Chaplains are incredible force multipliers in the surface navy. Religious ministry is extremely important to many sailors, and many more also build toughness through the seasoned counseling that all chaplains offer, regardless of religious affiliation. Maximizing our Sailors’ access to Navy chaplains – including the Navy’s initiative to permanently assign chaplains to Arleigh Burke class destroyers – unquestionably builds our team’s resilience.”

