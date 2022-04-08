USS John Warner Returns to Norfolk

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS John Warner (SSN 785) returned to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk after successfully completing a scheduled deployment, Thursday, Aug. 4.



Under the command of Cmdr. Ryan Heineman, John Warner returns from a seven-month deployment where it executed the chief of naval operations' maritime strategy by supporting national security interests and maritime security operations.



“John Warner deployed just before Russia invaded Ukraine,” said Heineman. “In the face of this aggression, John Warner’s officers and Sailors dedicated themselves to defending the homeland. Each and every one of them should be proud of their successful deploy despite the unprecedented times.”



Heineman also spoke proudly on his crews’ achievements while deployed.



“I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments of John Warner’s officers and Sailors,” said Heineman. “On an extended seven-month deployment, they proudly served their country all throughout the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”



John Warner arrived at Naval Station Norfolk to the greeting of friends and family members who waited eagerly and showed their support with cheers and handmade welcome home signs.



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Antonio Boyd expressed his thoughts on the crew’s successful deployment and seeing his six-month old son for the first time.



“The deployment was a great experience with an amazing group of Sailors out there getting the job done,” said Boyd. “We all came home safe and I finally got to meet my son who is about six months old. It feels good to be home after seven months.”



Chief Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) Jorge Mendez echoed Boyd’s sentiment on the boat’s successful deployment and seeing his kids again during the boat’s first hug.



“The deployment was not only exciting, but rewarding for the things we accomplished,” said Mendez. “It feels ecstatic to be home again and seeing my kids as I haven’t seen them in 10 months. It was amazing I was able to get the first hug, I feel very blessed.”



During the deployment, John Warner steamed more than 37,000 nautical miles with the crew supporting diplomatic relationships by conducting port visits in Faslane, Scotland, and Bergen, Norway.



Twenty-eight enlisted Sailors and six officers earned their submarine warfare qualification, known as ‘dolphins,’ 15 Sailors were advanced to the next paygrade, seven officers were promoted, and seven Sailors reenlisted.



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities - sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.



USS John Warner is the 12th Virginia-class attack submarine and the first ship to bear the name of Senator, John Warner. The submarine was built by the Electric Boat Division of General Dynamics Corporation, Groton, Conn., and commissioned Aug. 1, 2015. The 377-foot ship has a current crew complement of 15 officers and 117 enlisted Sailors and displaces more than 7,800 tons of water.

