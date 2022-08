Equipos médicos estadounidenses y hondureños prestan asistencia en Tegucigalpa con ejercicio HEART 22

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot | Resident doctors from Hospital San Felipe and U.S. service members unload medical...... read more read more

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot | Resident doctors from Hospital San Felipe and U.S. service members unload medical supplies July 23, 2022, at Hospital San Felipe in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. U.S. and Honduran medical teams are partnering at two hospitals in the Tegucigalpa area through mid-August 2022. Support will also include the integration of medical equipment donations and volunteer services of non-federal entity partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot) see less | View Image Page