CSG 7 Sailor Recognized for Work with U.S./ Japanese Submarine Forces

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Lt. Adam Drake, current operations (COPS) officer, Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7/Commander, Task Force (CTF) 74 received the Defense Cooperation Award - Third Class from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) during a ceremony held at JMSDF’s Funakoshi Fleet headquarters in Yokosuka, Japan, July 11, 2022.



Son of a senior chief information systems technician stationed in Yokosuka, Drake was born at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka and raised in Negishi Heights area of Yokohama, Japan. Drake grew up in a bi-lingual household, speaking Japanese and English.



CTF 74’s close cooperation with the JMSDF submarine force, to include a permanent JMSDF liaison officer working on the staff, made Drake’s ability to speak the local language a tremendous benefit and asset to both navies.



“I am truly honored to have been awarded the Defense Cooperation Award - Third Class from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force,” said Drake. “The JMSDF is an incredible ally and together we have accomplished so much – from conducting successful training exercises significantly increasing bilateral interoperability and executing real-world operations ensuring the sea lines of communications remain open against the pacing threat while simultaneously supporting INDOPACOM theater objectives.”



Vice Adm. TAWARA Tateki, commander, Fleet Submarine Force, JMSDF, personally presented the award to Drake.



“Lt. Drake greatly supported the JMSDF by providing valuable information and asset coordination,” said TAWARA. “His support as the professional military interpreter during the flag-talks for the major bilateral exercises, such as KEEN EDGE 22, contributed to enhancing interoperability between both naval services.”



Although his tour at CSG 7 has since come to a close, Drake will still be based in Japan. After he completes his Surface Warfare Officers School (SWOS) department head class in Newport, Rhode Island, he will join the crew of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan.



“My time at CSG 7/CTF 74 has been incredibly challenging and very rewarding,” said Drake. “I was surrounded by winning warriors at all levels. Everyone at CSG 7/CTF 74 put in their best effort every day. It was awesome to see the men and women of active duty Sailors, reserve Sailors, and civilians all have a positive impact on defending freedom and democracy and supporting both the national military strategy and the national security strategy in the face of strategic competition.”



Submarine Group 7 is responsible for coordinating a diverse fleet of submarines, surface ships and aircraft deployed to the Western Pacific and the Middle East; two forward-deployed submarine tenders and five attack submarines homeported in Guam; Submarine Squadron 21 in Bahrain; five ocean surveillance ships when tasked for theater anti-submarine warfare operations, and two oceanographic survey vessels. Under CSG 7 are two task forces: CTF 74 and CTF 54, which provide theater anti-submarine warfare support from the Red Sea to the International Date Line.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 7, visit www.csp.navy.mil/csg7/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.04.2022 21:58 Story ID: 426570 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSG 7 Sailor Recognized for Work with U.S./Japanese Submarine Forces, by LCDR Robert Reinheimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.