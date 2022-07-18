U.S. and Honduran medical teams work together in Tegucigalpa

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adolfo Figueroa, left, a dental assistant, and Wilmer...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adolfo Figueroa, left, a dental assistant, and Wilmer Amador, right, a Joint Task Force-Bravo dentist, with operation Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, helps unload medical equipment into Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, July 16, 2022. HEART 22 is a Joint Task Force-Bravo-led, U.S. Southern Command medical assistance operation taking place during July and August of 2022 in both Guatemala and Honduras. HEART 22 will include surgical teams working alongside partner nation medical professionals to benefit communities in need. The medical assistance operation is the physical representation of partner nations coming together in support of each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot) see less | View Image Page

SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS – HEART 22, a health engagement assistance response team operation, consisting of approximately 50 U.S. Air Force and Army members, including medical professionals and support staff, will begin July 18, 2022.



The goal of HEART 22 is to work alongside partner nation medical professionals to assist in addressing critical medical needs of regional communities by providing high-impact medical services.



During the four-week event, U.S. and Honduran military members and medical professionals will focus on three surgical specialties: orthopedic, ophthalmological and dental. Surgical patients were pre-selected by the host nation to ensure the medical assistance response teams are able to treat patients as efficiently as possible.



The co-operating U.S. and Honduran medical teams will work within multiple fixed medical facilities in the Tegucigalpa area through mid-August 2022. Support will also include the integration of medical equipment donations and volunteer services of non-federal entity partners.



U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, will also support HEART 22. The aviation support will provide transportation for related medical materials and the U.S. team towards the conclusion of the engagement as they transition from Honduras to Guatemala for follow-on medical engagements.



This operation is a physical example of the U.S.’s enduring commitment to working with partner nations, and will improve U.S., Guatemalan and Honduran medical readiness and capabilities to support communities together.