Alaska Veterans Create Bonds and Tight Lines on the River

Willow, Alaska -- Military members past and present gather on the banks of the Willow River for a day of fly fishing. This day of appreciation was generously donated by a company in Alaska in July 2022. Veterans included Active Duty, Retired, Reserve, and National Guard Members.

Veterans join together to fish on the Willow River in Alaska, July 27, 2022



JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — “Throw it there, right in the seam” said fishing guide Benjamin Wiltz to Air Force Veteran Ray Campbell and me as the bright green neon fly fishing lines zing past, fly plunking in the water right in the seam of the river.



As Wiltz coached the technique of mending the line with flow of the river, the bobber or indicator of my fishing partner disappeared under the water, the line went tight, and the guide excitedly said, “Set the hook!”



I looked on, hurriedly reeling in my line, so it wouldn’t get tangled. I got a front raft seat view as Campbell fought with the still-submerged fish, and the guide paddled the raft to keep it in the perfect spot.



Finally, the fish came up to the surface, revealing a beautiful large native rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss); the biggest rainbow trout Campbell has caught. It was certainly bigger than any I caught that day!



The catches of the day were the culmination of a July 27, 2022, veterans fishing trip to Southcentral Alaska’s Willow River.



For the last four years, a local fishing organization has expressed their appreciation for military service by hosting a guided fishing trip, free of charge, to veterans. Each year, anglers are chosen from a pool of more than 100 applicants. More and more veterans apply every year.



During the trip, Wiltz taught Ray and I to keep the fish close to the water as they were removed from the net for a quick photo before release back into the flowing river to swim another day. He explained the history of fishing in this river, and his eyes lit up as he marveled at each and every trout that was caught.



The day’s fish were all catch-and-release; stories and photos were all that was taken home that day.



Why are you reading a story about fishing you may ask?



This particular fishing trip of 10 anglers was comprised entirely of veterans from across the state who served in all branches of service.



Guiding the trip were volunteer guides who donate their time, rafts and fishing gear to help bring this experience to veterans located in Alaska.



Veterans get to know each other on the water by having an introductory fly fishing lesson. For some of these veterans, this is the first time they’ve slipped on waders and held a fly rod in their hands.



I had fly fished before, but never from a raft, and never with a group of fellow veterans. One of my favorite parts of the day was stopping for lunch when some practiced their new techniques, others told stories, and we all watched as a trout rose up and snatched a piece of a hotdog bun that was floating down the river.



Luckily, we had a full day of sunshine, and then ended the day of fishing with a catered dinner and more smiles, showing each other pictures of their catches and swapping stories from their days of service.



At the end of the trip as I drove home, I found myself reflecting on the day. Thankfulness brimmed over for the local organization providing the opportunity and the new friends I’d made who shared a love for fishing and the state of Alaska.





