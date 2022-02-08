Commander, Submarine Squadron 1 Conducts Change of Command

Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 1 conducted a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, August 2.

Capt. Aaron Peterson, from Scotland, South Dakota, relieved Capt. Melvin Smith, from Long Island, New York, as CSS-1 commanding officer during the ceremony, which was held on the fantail of the battleship Missouri (BB-63).

“I truly appreciated the time I had here at Squadron One, and I know that Aaron is going to keep the success that those crews back there are working to create,” said Smith.



Under Smith’s leadership, CSS-1 has maintained combat readiness and successfully managed the extended maintenance availability of six submarines and four deployments. Smith significantly advanced the cooperation and interoperability between the submarine force and naval special warfare during his 24 month tenure.

“I turn over to you, Aaron, knowing that the wolfpack is in good hands,” Smith said.

Smith’s next assignment will be as Executive Assistant to Adm. John Aquilino, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

Cmdr. Christopher Carter, special assistant to the Director for Fleet Matters at the Office of Naval Reactors, was the guest speaker at the ceremony.

“I am proud to represent all those that have been mentored, have had successes, have had to navigate through professional difficulties, and have been provided with motivation by Capt. Smith,” said Carter. “The United States Submarine force and Navy at large is a far stronger organization because of his efforts at Submarine Squadron One.”

Peterson comes to CSS-1 from Pacific Fleet Nuclear Propulsion Examining Board, Pearl Harbor, HI.

“Melvin, you leave an incredibly large wake to follow,” said Peterson, “You have turned over the watch on a great course. It was an absolute pleasure to work for you and it is an honor to relieve you and strive to maintain the high performance that you have made the standard.”

Established during World War II, Submarine Squadron 1 has been commanded by 56 different officers, including Adm. Cecil Haney who commanded U.S. Strategic Command and U.S. Pacific Fleet.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2022 Date Posted: 08.04.2022 17:24 Story ID: 426561 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US