    AAFES senior enlisted advisor visits AAFB, focusing on quality of life

    AAFES senior enlisted advisor visits AAFB, focusing on quality of life

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The senior enlisted advisor for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, toured the exchange at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and met with 97th Air Mobility Wing leaders August 3, 2022. His visit focused on how the AAFES can improve the quality of life for the Altus community. All exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community through funding for critical quality-of-life programs, as well as capital improvements.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
