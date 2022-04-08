Going the extra mile to see your smile

Photo By Macy Hinds | The Mobile Dental Unit is parked pier-side on Aug. 4, 2022, aboard Joint Base Pearl...... read more read more Photo By Macy Hinds | The Mobile Dental Unit is parked pier-side on Aug. 4, 2022, aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. MDUs go the extra mile in promoting the medical readiness of the fleet by bringing dental care to the warfighter. NMRTC PH's dental clinic on wheels administers dental exams to Sailors pier-side three times a week in support of ensuring a medically ready force. see less | View Image Page

Mobile Dental Units (MDUs) go the extra mile in promoting the medical readiness of the fleet by bringing dental care to the warfighter. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor’s (NMRTC PH) dental clinic on wheels administers dental exams to Sailors pier-side three times a week in support of ensuring a medically ready force.



“The purpose of the MDU is to help our fellow fleet members,” said Petty Officer Third Class Nayla Jackson, Hospital Corpsman assigned to the Directorate for Dental Services at NMRTC PH. “Since they are always busy and have a hard time coming to our clinic, we go to them.”



The MDU gives time back to the warfighters to complete other mission and deployment readiness requirements. Medical and dental readiness serve as a critical component of integrated naval power, necessary to naval superiority.



Currently, the MDU operates Tuesday through Thursday and will soon be available on Mondays and Fridays.



“We see about 25 patients every time the MDU goes out, {which is} about 300 Sailors per month” said Lt. Erin Seely, Dentist at NMRTC PH.



The facility has a total of two rooms and three dental staff members on board: one dentist and two Hospital Corpsman dental technicians.



NMRTC PH Sailors assigned to the Directorate for Dental Services split their time between the clinic and MDU. There is no special training required for dental staff to perform exams on the MDU vice the clinic, with the exception of a truck driving course for the vehicle driver.



The MDU does not have operatory or cleaning capabilities and is strictly dedicated to dental exams which includes taking vitals and bitewing x-rays to diagnose cavities.



Other Military dental units currently operate in Twentynine Palms, California and Norfolk, Virginia to provide dental services to active duty service members outside the clinic.



For more information about the Mobile Dental Unit or to schedule a visit for your unit, contact the Fleet Department at 808-475-1880 Ext. 3392.