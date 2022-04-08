RIMPAC 2022: Large-scale, Live Fire Exercises Held at PMRF

Photo By Sgt. Melanye Martinez | PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii, (July 28, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Melanye Martinez | PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii, (July 28, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jay Bargeron, 3rd Marine Division Commanding General, and staff receive a tour at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Hawaii, July 28, 2022, during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez) see less | View Image Page

KEKAHA, Hawaii – Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, hosts U.S. ground forces and ally nation militaries during the biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise.



RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. The exercise takes place in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The exercise was held from June 29 to Aug. 4 and involved 26 nations, 38 surface ships, four submarines, nine national land forces, more than 170 aircraft and approximately 25,000 personnel.



The theme of RIMPAC 2022 is “Capable, Adaptive Partners.” Participating nations and forces exercised a wide range of capabilities and demonstrate the inherent flexibility of maritime forces. These capabilities range from disaster relief and maritime security operations to sea control and complex warfighting. The relevant, realistic training program includes amphibious operations, gunnery, missile, anti-submarine and air defense exercises, as well as counter-piracy operations, mine clearance operations, explosive ordnance disposal, and diving and salvage operations.



RIMPAC participants at PMRF included ground forces from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF), the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), and members from the military forces of Australia, Canada, Chile, France, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Republic of Korea, Republic of the Philippines and Singapore.



Events were held at PMRF almost every day from July 11 to July 29. Range operations successfully executed four Surface-to-Air Missile Exercises (SAMEX), seven Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercises (ASWEX), a Naval Surface Fire Support (NSFS) exercise, and two Sinking Exercises (SINKEX).



“PMRF serves as the center of excellence and execution for all RIMPAC large-scale, live-fire exercises,” said Stuart Butts, PMRF’s deputy range operations officer. “It is always amazing to see how the entire PMRF workforce makes sure every RIMPAC participant gets the most out of their participation in this one-of-a-kind-exercise.”



PMRF hosted over 130 JGSDF soldiers and over 100 U.S. Army soldiers. During a SINKEX, the U.S. Army and JGSDF demonstrated interoperability of surface systems. JGSDF launched a Type 12 Surface-to-Ship Missile (SSM), while members of the MDTF utilized U.S. Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and exercised short-range Air Defense Artillery equipment. The combined land forces synchronized the launching of their HIMARS and SSM with partner and allied nations’ air and maritime weapon systems to successfully sink the decommissioned ex-USS Denver (LPD 9) more than 50 nautical miles north of Kaua`i.



“The bilateral alliance between Japan and the United States is definitely a core of the national defense policy of Japan,” said Warrant Officer Minoru Koba, Exercise Assistant, Training and Exercise Section, Training Division, Operations Support and Training Department, Ground Staff Office, Japan Ministry of Defense. “Japan Self-Defense Force and U.S. Forces must be ready for national emergencies and should train together to integrate our Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures during times of peace.”



During RIMPAC, a network of capable, adaptive partners train and operate together in order to strengthen their collective forces and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. RIMPAC 2022 contributes to the increased interoperability, resiliency and agility needed by the Joint and Combined Force to deter and defeat aggression by major powers across all domains and levels of conflict.



(Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)