    Fallen Warrior: Capt. Jennifer Moreno

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember U.S. Army Capt. Jennifer Moreno, Madigan Army Medical Center nurse, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
    Moreno commissioned into the U.S. Army as a Nurse Corps officer after graduating from the University of San Francisco with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Moreno completed the Basic Airborne Course in 2009 and the Army Medical Department Officer Basic Course in 2010.
    Moreno volunteered for Operation Enduring Freedom and was successfully assessed and selected into the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Cultural Support Team. This was Moreno's first deployment.
    On October 6, 2013, during a bombing attack, Moreno was killed while aiding a fellow soldier in need.
    Her selfless act earned her the Combat Action Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Purple Heart, Afghanistan Campaign Medal and NATO Medal.
    Editor’s note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

