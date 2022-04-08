Military Sealift Command Completes Support of RIMPAC 2022

Military Sealift Command has completed support of the biennial, Rim of the Pacific 2022 exercise in and around the Hawaiian Islands.



From the start of RIMPAC in late June to the completion of the exercise Aug. 4, MSC fleet replenishment oilers USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187), USNS Pecos (T-AO 197), and MSC dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) delivered the fuel to power the surface and aviation forces, as well as dry stores. The three Combat Logistics Force Ships delivered over 16 million gallons of diesel ship fuel, 4 million gallons of JP5 aviation fuel and 1,130 pallets of food and supplies during 101 replenishment-at-sea events.



For the first time in RIMPAC history, MSC chartered tanker ships provided at-sea fuel deliveries to the MSC’s CLF ships through a series of consolidated cargo operations or CONSOLs, underway, at-sea. MT Maersk Peary and SLNC Goodwill delivered over 10 million gallons of diesel ship fuel to MSC ships and two foreign navy logistics ships. Maersk Peary also delivered nearly 3 million gallons JP5 aviation fuel.



This unprecedented level of at-sea support during this exercise represents the fruits of a yearlong logistics planning and coordination effort between the Military Sealift Command Pacific Combat Logistics Office, (CLO) team, Military Sealift Command Office - Pearl Harbor, Fleet Logistics Center - Pearl Harbor, members of the Royal Australian Navy led by Capt. Mike Oborne, who for the first time commanded Combined Task Force 173, and the ships at sea.



MSC’s auxiliary rescue and salvage ship USNS Grasp (T-ARS 51) conducted two tow operations, delivering targets for at-sea live fire exercises. Grasp delivered two decommissioned Navy ships to the designated target area in preparation for sinking exercises (SINKEX); guided missile frigate Ex-Rodney M. Davis (FFG 60) and amphibious transport dock ship Ex-Denver (LPD 9).



Grasp delivered both tows to the designated target areas on time, and without incident, ahead of the scheduled SINKEXs. The SINKEXs provided the U.S. Navy and participating allies and partners the opportunity to gain proficiency in tactics, targeting and live firing against surface targets, which enhances combat readiness of deployable units.



MSC-assigned Navy Reservists made their mark as well. Eight members of MSCPAC Headquarters Unit served as watch standers, providing maritime logistics support to Commander, Task Group 173, at the Pacific Warfighting Center on Ford Island. These reservists, alongside their Australian, Canadian, French, and New Zealand teammates provided comprehensive planning and coordination for each replenishment-at-sea conducted during the exercise, including arranging and coordinating rendezvous locations and times for three MSC Combat Logistic Force ships, one Australian logistics ship, one New Zealand logistics ship, and two MSC chartered tankers. In addition, the Reservists are coordinated towing operations with Grasp.



At sea, MSC Cargo Afloat Rig Team (CART) Sailors from East Coast Team One were at the center of at-sea logistics operations in support of the exercise. Nineteen CART members served on the decks of Henry J. Kaiser and Pecos, training and working hand-in-hand with the civil service mariner crews in order to meet the huge underway replenishment demands of keeping the ships of the 28 participating nations supplied and moving.



“This year’s RIMPAC exercise was extremely challenging for us as the MSC team,” said Kendall Bridgewater, commander, MSCPAC. “Every member of the team brought with them a deep knowledge base, a commitment to the mission and a professionalism like I have never seen before. All of this allowed us to provide all the mission support needed, over a variety of platforms. I am extremely proud of this team led by my counterpart, Capt. Mike Oborne, and the work everyone did in support of RIMPAC 2022.”



Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, 3 submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29- Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea-lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

