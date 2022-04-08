Letterkenny Army Depot celebrates historic milestone anniversary

The Letterkenny Army Depot workforce commemorated the 80th anniversary of the depot’s establishment with a ceremony held July 28.



Maj. Gen. Todd Royar, commanding general, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, provided the keynote speech for the event. As a subordinate command of AMCOM, Letterkenny supports an air and missile defense mission.



“The workforce makes a difference at LEAD every single day. You, the workforce, allow the Army to win. Winning matters, and you make it happen. We are Army strong,” Royar remarked.



The ceremony was officiated by Letterkenny Commander, Col. Ricky L. Allbritton. As the depot’s 51st commander, Allbritton’s leadership focuses on the depot’s people, modernization and readiness priorities.



“The LEAD workforce is comprised of talented employees with diverse skillsets ranging from skilled artisans to talented engineers to inspirational leaders,” Allbritton said. “Our team is agile, adaptable, dedicated to the warfighter, and we embody the Army values.”



Allbritton also focused on the depot’s historical significance in the community. Citing the depot’s origins when the Secretary of War issued a directive to acquire the land and establish the depot in 1942, Allbritton emphasized the importance of the community’s support to Letterkenny’s continued success.



“The Letterkenny Army Depot 80th anniversary ceremony showcases LEAD’s past, present and future, and strengthens our bond with the Franklin County community that we call home,” he remarked. “LEAD’s 80th-anniversary commemoration is not only a celebration for what we stand for – it also is an opportunity for us to define how we will embrace the next 80 years of achievement and service to the warfighter.”



Mike Ross, president of the Franklin County Area Development Corporation, was on hand to provide guest remarks for the ceremony. Ross served as the representative from Team Letterkenny, an ad-hoc committee whose mission is to provide community engagement in support of the retention and expansion of missions at the depot.



“Since its dedication in 1942, Letterkenny has played an integral role in our nation’s defense and has been a virtually unparalleled economic driver for Franklin County,” Ross stated. “Letterkenny has a stellar reputation for exceptional workmanship, on-time deliveries and global technical support for our warfighters.”



Ross also detailed Letterkenny’s economic impact on the local community.



“The most recent impact analysis, which was done by the University of Pittsburgh in collaboration with Shippensburg University, credited LEAD with generating more than 6,600 jobs (direct and indirect) and over $2 billion in overall economic impact,” he said. “Letterkenny creates career opportunities, whether one is a machinist or fabricator or a logistician or any other occupation.”



The ceremony also included the recognition of employee achievements. Royar and Allbritton presented over 20 employees with awards, ranging from Civilian Service Commendation Medals and Civilian Service Achievement Medals to certificates of appreciation and AMCOM commander’s coins.



Following the awards presentation, LEAD premiered its 80th anniversary video. The 15-minute documentary featured subject matter experts from across the depot, who highlighted LEAD’s rich history, modernization efforts, workforce and capabilities.



Letterkenny Army Depot is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense and space systems, electric power generation equipment and various military vehicles, support systems and protection programs. LEAD is a subordinate of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, and is the Air and Missile Defense and Long Range Precision Fires depot, supporting systems for the Department of Defense, foreign partners and industry. Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1942 and is a government-owned and -operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



