NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Participates in DOD Warehouse Reform Initiative

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Jacksonville and other warehousing commands around Jacksonville have been participating in a Department of Defense reform initiative to improve warehouse utilization to 75 percent and save $575 million over five years.



The department-wide effort comes in response to a 2017 U.S. Government Accountability Office report that suggested the DOD could use its distribution space more efficiently.



Similar pilot projects are occurring in other locations, including the San Diego area.



The local study indicated that Navy-related warehouse space in the Jacksonville area is operating at less than 50 percent capacity overall.



On July 28, the study team led an initial visioning session at FLC Jacksonville headquarters. Present were the major commands involved in warehousing at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport. Some of the properties being studied are commercial warehouses under lease in Orange Park and northwest Jacksonville.



Participants discussed the findings of the local study and began fashioning a framework to make improvements to warehouse use in the area. Later in the day, a smaller group of stakeholders met with base leadership.



“NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville is exercising its warehousing and distribution expertise through engagement with our mission partners to optimize the available warehouse spaces, resulting in improved force readiness,” said Capt. James Strauss, FLC Jacksonville commanding officer.



Benefits of better warehouse utilization could include reducing the number of buildings being used, with the associated maintenance and utility costs. Other possible outcomes are eliminating off-base warehouse costs and improving responsiveness to customers in the fleet.



Navy leaders must also anticipate future needs, as new programs make demands on warehouse space, said Steven Holmes, FLC Jacksonville executive director.



“We know that there will be increased requirements for warehousing as new platforms are added to the fleet,” Holmes said. “This effort also could bring about technology advancements to improve management and accountability of the warehoused material. The benefits are numerous, and make sense for today’s environment.”



A final proposal from the Jacksonville study group is expected as early as late August.



NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville is one of eight Fleet Logistics Centers under Naval Supply Systems Command.