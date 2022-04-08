Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Commanding Officer Col. Mikel Huber completed his final flight of the UC-35D Citation Encore a few days ahead of relinquishing command of the air station Aug. 2, 2022. Huber will give over the responsibility of command to Col. Brendan Burks during a change of command ceremony Aug. 5.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 12:10
|Story ID:
|426512
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Cherry Point Commanding Officer Final Flight, by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT