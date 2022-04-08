MCAS Cherry Point Commanding Officer Final Flight

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | A UC-35D Citation Encore, piloted by U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mikel Huber, Marine Corps...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | A UC-35D Citation Encore, piloted by U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mikel Huber, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point commanding officer, and Lt. Col. Patrick Lindstrom, MCAS Cherry Point Inspector General, taxis to the runway at MCAS Cherry Point, Aug. 2, 2022. Col. Huber flew the aircraft one final time as commanding officer, just three days ahead of relinquishing command of the air station on Aug. 5, 2022, where he will retire from active duty after 29 years of service. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Commanding Officer Col. Mikel Huber completed his final flight of the UC-35D Citation Encore a few days ahead of relinquishing command of the air station Aug. 2, 2022. Huber will give over the responsibility of command to Col. Brendan Burks during a change of command ceremony Aug. 5.