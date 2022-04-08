MCAS Cherry Point Commanding Officer Final Flight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Commanding Officer Col. Mikel Huber completed his final flight of the UC-35D Citation Encore a few days ahead of relinquishing command of the air station Aug. 2, 2022. Huber will give over the responsibility of command to Col. Brendan Burks during a change of command ceremony Aug. 5.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022
    Story ID: 426512
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    USMC
    Final Flight
    Marines
    MCAS Cherry Point

