Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in the Philippines

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Shamira Purifoy | PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (July 27, 2022) – Leaders from Pacific Partnership 2022...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Shamira Purifoy | PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (July 27, 2022) – Leaders from Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) are welcomed to Puerto Princesa, Philippines, by Vice Mayor Nancy Socrates, Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command Deputy Commander Col. Rey M Bes, and other city, military, and port authority leaders upon arrival of Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) to Puerto Princesa during the kick off of PP22 in the Philippines. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shamira Purifoy) see less | View Image Page

Puerto Princesa, Philippines, August 4, 2022 – Pacific Partnership 2022 kicked off in Puerto Princesa, Philippines, July 27.



Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.



In the Philippines, the Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) team, comprised of representatives from Australia, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States, will work together with host and partner nations on a range of activities and projects, specifically related to humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and medical exchanges.



“[Pacific Partnership is] an amazing program that not only brings assistance and services, but more importantly, strengthens the bond between partner nations,” said Puerto Princesa Vice Mayor Nancy Socrates.



PP22 activities are coordinated with the host nation and are conducted based on the Philippines’ requirements and requests. Engagements in Puerto Princesa are scheduled to include seven major health fairs, two barangay city hall renovation efforts, various band concerts, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercises and presentations, and other medical efforts including over 200 surgeries planned.



“The impact of disaster emergencies transcends borders and requires comprehensive coordination among nations for an effective response,” said Capt. Hank Kim, mission commander for Pacific Partnership 2022. “I am confident that the planning and hard work we’ve invested thus far with our partners will show in a long-lasting impact here in the Philippines.”



As part of PP22, the mission team will conduct missions throughout Oceania and the Western Pacific.



For more information about Pacific Partnership and USNS Mercy, visit www.facebook.com/USNSMERCY, www.facebook.com/pacificpartnership, or https://www.msc.usff.navy.mil/ships/mercy/.



Commander, Task Force 73 public affairs can be reached via email at CTF73_Public_Affairs@fe.navy.mil.