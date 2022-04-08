NATO ALLIED LAND COMMAND WELCOMES NEW COMMANDER

Photo By Maj. Brian Andries | IZMIR, Turkey – U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams addresses civil leaders from...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Brian Andries | IZMIR, Turkey – U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams addresses civil leaders from Izmir, senior military leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and the men and women of NATO’s Allied Land Command (LANDCOM) for the first time as LANDCOM commander during the Change of Command ceremony Thursday, August 4 2022 at LANDCOM Headquarters in Izmir, Turkey. (NATO photo taken by U.S. Army Maj. Brian Andries, LANDCOM Public Affairs.) see less | View Image Page

IZMIR, Türkiye (August 4, 2022) – Today, U.S. Army General Darryl A. Williams assumed command of NATO Allied Land Command from U.S. Army Lieutenant General Roger L. Cloutier Jr. during a Change of Command Ceremony at NATO General Vechi Akin Garrison.



With military leaders from across the NATO Alliance, diplomats, LANDCOM staff and distinguished members of the local community in attendance, Gen. Williams spoke about his return to Izmir an how excited he is to serve again as the LANDCOM Commander.



“I am privileged to once again join this outstanding team, and to reconnect with this beautiful country of Türkiye,” Gen. Williams said. “As the Commander of LANDCOM and U.S. Army Europe and Africa, my main effort is readiness. To provide readiness to the alliance. Our forces number one job is to be ready - to be able to defend our freedoms and interests wherever and whenever necessary. This will always be my focus as your Commander.”



The Change of Command Ceremony is a critical cornerstone for a headquarters as it represents the responsibility, authority and accountability of the command, and ensures the unit and its soldiers are never without official leadership. Today’s ceremony was presided over by Supreme Allied Commander Europe, U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli. During his address, Gen. Cavoli thanked Gen. Cloutier for his relentless pursuit of excellence, his distinguished service and lasting impact on the men and women that served for and along side him.



Gen. Cavoli also reiterated to those present on the strength and resolve of NATO. “This Alliance is the greatest alliance in human history. We deter and we defend the entire European land area. And right now our task has become ever more important in response to the illegal and unprovoked Russian invasion to Ukraine. LANDCOM leading the way has been central to adopting NATO’s posture to ensure we remain ready to deter and defend.”



General Williams is the sixth commander to take the leadership reigns at LANDCOM, and the first four-star to do so. He currently commands U.S. Army Europe and Africa in Wiesbaden, Germany, and was previously the first African American Superintendent of the United States Military Academy.



-30-